J. Cole Publicly Expressing Regret for Kendrick Lamar Diss Has Fans in Shambles

Is “7 Minute Drill” about to disappear from streaming services?
That’s one of many questions spurred by J. Cole’s proverbial waving of the white flag on Sunday amid Dreamville Festival proceedings. As fans are certainly very well aware of by now, any assumption that Cole might be angling for further dissing of Kendrick Lamar a la Jay-Z at Summer Jam was swiftly deflated with an admission of having felt “lame” and “terrible” in recent days.
Speaking to the audience on Sunday about “7 Minute Drill,” itself a response to Kendrick’s verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s No. 1 hit “Like That,” Cole said the track in question made him feel like “that’s the lamest shit I ever did in my fucking life.” He also expressed “love” for Kendrick while pointing out what he believes is the public’s desire to “see blood.”
Naturally, everyone has been totally cool about all of this and has not flooded Twitter (a platform I refuse to call X) with commentary. Just kidding. Below, get a look at how the world is taking Cole's decision to walk away from the beef before it even fully kicked into gear.
As for Cole's fellow Kendrick dissee Drake, he's been in a characteristically cryptic state of mind as of late. But will the "Summer Games" sequel denier amend his approach moving forward? Stay tuned.