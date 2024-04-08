J. Cole Publicly Expressing Regret for Kendrick Lamar Diss Has Fans in Shambles

Speaking to the audience on Sunday about “7 Minute Drill,” itself a response to Kendrick’s verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s No. 1 hit “Like That,” Cole said the track in question made him feel like “that’s the lamest shit I ever did in my fucking life.” He also expressed “love” for Kendrick while pointing out what he believes is the public’s desire to “see blood.”

Naturally, everyone has been totally cool about all of this and has not flooded Twitter (a platform I refuse to call X) with commentary. Just kidding. Below, get a look at how the world is taking Cole's decision to walk away from the beef before it even fully kicked into gear.