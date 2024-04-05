J. Cole's "7 Minute Drill" Response to Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Verse: What Fans Are Saying

J. Cole’s surprise-released Might Delete Later is here, complete with a slew of lyrics that seemingly see the Dreamville co-founder responding to Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” diss.

As previously reported, Kendrick didn’t hold back in Metro Boomin and Future’s We Don’t Trust You track, flatly rejecting any “Big 3” talk that would place him in the company of Cole and Drake. In “7 Minute Drill,” Might Delete Later’s closer, Cole drew more than a few lyrical parallels to Jay-Z’s Nas and Mobb Deep-dissing “Takeover.”

While Cole doesn't name Kendrick on his new project, the intended recipient of “7 Minute Drill” is made pretty damn clear throughout. The New Jack city meme-referencing track, featuring co-production from Conductor Williams, sees Cole questioning the greatness of his apparent foe’s discography and his artistic consistency, like so:

The rap beef ain't realer than the shit I seen in Cumberland

He averagin' one hard verse like every thirty months or somethin'

If he wasn't dissin' then we wouldn't be discussin', huh?

Lord, don't make me have to smoke this n***a 'cause I fuck with him

But push come to shove, on this mic, I will humble him

I'm Mino with this thing, this that New Jack City meme

As you can hear below, not to mention read here, that's not even the half of it.