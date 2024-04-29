Britney Spears Says ‘No Justice’ Has Beeen Done Since Settling Conservatorship Dispute

She continued, “If people only knew how I’ve had to crawl to my own door one time !!! My family hurt me !!! There has been no justice and probably never will be !!!”

Spears expressed more frustration with her parents, including her mother, Lynne Spears, who she's apparently ended her reconciliation with.

"The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months were smooth sailing !!! The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!!” Spears added.

Spears concluded with frustration that while she's "lucky to be here," she refuses to see her parents face-to-face out of concerns that "it would not be so safe."

"The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that’s basically it !!! I do miss my home in Louisiana and I wish I could visit but they took everything," she wrote.

Spears also shared the book cover of Jennette McCurdy's 2022 memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, an eye-opening story of the abuse she endured throughout her formative years as a child star.