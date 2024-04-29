Britney Spears Says ‘No Justice’ Has Beeen Done Since Settling Conservatorship Dispute

Britney Spears shared some blistering words for her family via Instagram on Sunday.
The candid (but since-deleted) post came one day after she settled her conservatorship case with her father, Jamie Spears, 71, nearly three years after the conservatorship was officially terminated. As she was involuntarily placed under the conservatorship for 13 years, Jamie Spears oversaw his daughter's financial estate, putting a strain on their relationship and causing fans to demand Spears' freedom.
But on Instagram, Spears insinuated that the fight with her parents and younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, hasn't ended, and held them responsible for a back injury she's currently experiencing.
"I was actually right about nerve damage in my back !!! I have to get acupuncture every day of my life now !!! Words and thinking too hard make it worse !!!" Spears wrote.
She continued, “If people only knew how I’ve had to crawl to my own door one time !!! My family hurt me !!! There has been no justice and probably never will be !!!”
Spears expressed more frustration with her parents, including her mother, Lynne Spears, who she's apparently ended her reconciliation with.
"The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months were smooth sailing !!! The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!!” Spears added.
Spears concluded with frustration that while she's "lucky to be here," she refuses to see her parents face-to-face out of concerns that "it would not be so safe."
"The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that’s basically it !!! I do miss my home in Louisiana and I wish I could visit but they took everything," she wrote.
Spears also shared the book cover of Jennette McCurdy's 2022 memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, an eye-opening story of the abuse she endured throughout her formative years as a child star.
Spears spoke openly about the stress of her father being her conservator in the 2023 book The Woman In Me.