Eminem Recruits Big Sean and BabyTron for Latest 'Death of Slim Shady' Track "Tobey"

Eminem is keeping things Michigan-minded with the latest track off his upcoming The Death of Slim Shady album.

"Tobey," featuring fellow Michiganders Big Sean and BabyTron, follows last month’s Steve Miller-interpolating "Houdini," which arrived with a Pete Davidson and Dr. Dre-featuring video that brought together multiple chapters from Em’s decades-long career.

Since April, the Oscar winner has been teasing the apparently imminent death of his Slim Shady character, prompting continued reminders among longtime fans that past lore posits the moniker as more of a spirit and is thus unkillable. At one point, Em went as far as running a fake obituary for the character, who first put his chaos to wax with 1997's Slim Shady EP.

Tap in with "Tobey" here and/or listen above via YouTube. This Friday, the track's blood-drenched official video, helmed by Cole Bennett, will be released. Em and Sean have worked together before, including on the Shady XV comp cut "Detroit vs. Everybody" a decade ago.

The new album, full title The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), is out July 12. A recently released trailer shows the birth of a baby who, befitting the title character, boasts devil horns and a forked tongue. The same baby also made an appearance in "Houdini."