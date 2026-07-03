Slim Shady

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Eminem.
Music

Eminem Loses Trademark Fight Against Australian Brand Swim Shady

The rap legend argued that the name of the swimwear line too closely resembled his 'Slim Shady' alias.

Jaelani Turner-Williams13 days ago
Eminem wearing a cap and a "LIONS" hoodie, standing in front of an NFL backdrop.
Music

Eminem Files Trademark Opposition Against ‘Real Squid Shady’ Name (UPDATE)

The rapper argues the name is too similar to his Slim Shady persona and could mislead fans.

Mark Elibert146 days ago
Slim Shady in 'Hitman: World of Assassination' trailer.
Pop Culture

Eminem Enlists Agent 47 to Kill Slim Shady in 'Hitman: World of Assassination'

"I've been trying to put Slim to rest, but he keeps coming back."

Jose Martinez238 days ago
Kai Cenat in a black tuxedo at American Music Awards
Music

Kai Cenat on Eminem Winning Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist at American Music Awards: 'Let's Be Real'

Kai Cenat also co-presented an award during Monday night's Vegas ceremony.

Trace William Cowen416 days ago
Eminem can now rest easy after a stalker was convicted of breaking into his house.
Music

Eminem Stalker Convicted After Multiple Home Break-Ins

Matthew David Hughes might have taken the 'Stan' label a little too literally.

Joe Price435 days ago
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Eminem performing on stage in a hoodie, and his mother sitting on a couch holding an Eminem album poster.
Music

Report: Eminem’s Mother, Debbie Nelson, Dead at 69

Em's mother, Debbie Nelson, reportedly died this week after a cancer battle.

Trace William Cowen591 days ago
Em and Diddy are pictured
Music

Eminem Takes Aim at Diddy Once Again on New 'Shady Edition' of "Fuel" Track: 'Whose Clock Should I Clean Next?'

The fresh take on the track is featured on the newly released 'Expanded Mourner's Edition' of 'The Death of Slim Shady.'

Trace William Cowen672 days ago
Eminem, Drake, and LeBron James are seen. Eminem is holding a can, Drake is wearing a denim jacket, and LeBron is dressed in a USA basketball jersey
Music

Eminem and Slim Shady Recreate Moment Where LeBron Said Drake Could 'Never Ever Let Me Down' Amid Pusha T Beef

Machine Gun Kelly and Christopher Reeves weren't the only famous figures referenced in Em's AI-assisted confrontation with his alter ego.

Mark Elibert716 days ago
Eminem sits on a black chair, wearing a white shirt and grey pants, holding a beverage can, against a blue curtain backdrop
Music

Slim Shady on His Longtime Obsession With Christopher Reeve: 'I'm Trying to Pay Homage'

The late actor gets more than a few mentions on Em's latest album, 'The Death of Slim Shady.'

Trace William Cowen716 days ago
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Eminem, in a casual white T-shirt and grey pants, sits on a chair pointing, during an interview. Blue curtain in the background
Music

Watch Slim Shady Tell Eminem He’s 'Scaring the Hoes' With 'Lyrical Miracles' Like "Rap God"

It's safe to say Slim isn't a fan of much of Em's more recent output.

Trace William Cowen717 days ago
Eminem and Eminem impersonator sitting on chairs, engaged in conversation, with blue and red curtains in the background
Music

Slim Shady Tells Eminem 'MGK F*cked Your Mother' During Heated One-on-One Interview: 'She’s Both of Our Mothers'

Slim also takes credit for Em's quarter century of success, including his latest No. 1 album, 'The Death of Slim Shady.'

Trace William Cowen717 days ago
Eminem and Logic sit on a black couch set in a room with blue curtains and a red backdrop, engaged in a conversation for a music-related interview or discussion
Music

Eminem Confronts Slim Shady About Gen Z Trying to Cancel Him in Surreal Conversation With His Alter Ego

The trailer for the Complex-produced digital short 'The Face-Off' sees Em telling Slim Shady that Gen Z is not a fan.

Joe Price722 days ago
Eminem performing on stage with a microphone, wearing a hooded jacket and gold chains. Taylor Swift on another stage in a sparkling lace dress
Music

Eminem’s 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)' Album Ends Taylor Swift's 3-Month Run Atop Billboard 200

Swift had spent the past 12 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 Album chart with the help of nearly 34 variants of her album.

Alex Ocho724 days ago
Peso Pluma and Eminem standing in a sleek, modern room, with Eminem gesturing dramatically while Peso Pluma looks towards him
Music

Eminem Used AI to Recreate Slim Shady Voice and Image for 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)'

A young Slim appears in the music video for the album's first single "Houdini."

tara mahadevan725 days ago
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Candace Owens speaks at a podium wearing a yellow blazer; Eminem is on stage in a hoodie and baseball cap
Music

Candace Owens Roasts Eminem in Response to Disses on New Album: ‘He’s So Desperate to Show Black People That He’s Real’

The Detroit rapper dissed the conservative media personality on two tracks off his latest album 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).'

Alex Ocho734 days ago

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