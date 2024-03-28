Drake Urges Those at 'War' With Him to 'Admit They Are Their Own Worst Enemy'

Drake, fresh off reminding us he's "everywhere," has delivered some timely remarks on what he sees as a lack of self-awareness among those at "war" with him.
When sharing his latest carousel on Instagram, the "Summer Games" sequel denier kept it brief but decidedly headlineable in the caption. As for the photos, the lineup included recent tour shots, including one of Drake with It’s All a Blur opener Sexyy Red.
"They rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy," the 6 god wrote on Wednesday night.
Drake’s "war" talk, of course, comes amid ongoing discussions among fans spurred by Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s "Like That." In the song, Kendrick rejects any notion of a "Big 3" in rap, arguing that it’s actually, simply, "big me."
Previously, Drake took the conversation to outer space by stating that no one currently on Earth possesses the ability to "fuck with" him.
"I got my fucking head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 fucking toes down in Florida or anywhere else I go, and I know that no matter what there’s not a n***a on this earth that could ever fuck with me in my life," he told fans at a show in the Sunshine State.
Rumored issues between Drake and Future have also been a subject of discussion among fans in recent weeks. But are they actually beefing? Complex's Jordan Rose recently took the deep-dive approach when exploring this question, as seen here.