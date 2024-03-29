Bfb Da Packman Says He Couldn’t Get Drake Feature Cleared Because 'Everything on Hold' After Kendrick Diss

Drake had initially been announced to have a feature on "Olympic Shit Talkin" alongside Rio Da Yung Og.

Mar 29, 2024
Drake onstage, arms spread, in a black leather jacket and pants, performing with a tropical plant on the side
Image via Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris/SiriusXM
Drake onstage, arms spread, in a black leather jacket and pants, performing with a tropical plant on the side
Image via Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris/SiriusXM

Bfb Da Packman is pointing to Kendrick Lamar’s "Like That" as the reason why a previously announced Drake featured wasn’t included on his new project Forget Met Not, out Friday.

As fans of the "Summer Games" sequel denier are well aware, Bfb had been teasing the feature in recent days, at one point claiming that speculation of it not ultimately materializing was "fake news." As the 15-track project hit streamers, however, the "Kentucky Love" artist said that "everything" is now "on hold" amid ongoing diss talk.

"I couldn’t get it cleared," Bfb told fans. "Kendrick came out with the diss and he put everything on hold."

Screenshot of a tweet by Bfb Da Packman about Kendrick Lamar not clearing a sample for his song &quot;Forget Me Not&quot; available on Apple Music
Image via Bfb Da Packman on Twitter

The 6 god had been expected to make an appearance on "Olympic Shit Talkin," featuring Rio Da Yung Og. The verse would have indeed come at a key moment for Drake, who thus far hasn't responded in song form to the still-very-active "Like That" discussion.

View this video on YouTube

Despite no on-wax response from neither Drake nor J. Cole, the former has made headlines in recent days for comments he's made at his shows and on social media. In one recent IG caption, for example, Drake urged those at "war" with him to consider that they may very well be "their own worst enemy." This paired nicely with what he said at a recent Florida tour stop, namely his assertion that there's "not a n***a on this earth that could ever fuck with me in my life."

So, what's next on the post-"Like That" agenda for Drake and company? That remains to be seen.

In the meantime, catch Bfb’s "Kentucky Love" video below. Forget Me Not is out now.

View this video on YouTube
Bfb Da PackmanDrakeSongsKendrick LamarMetro BoominJ. ColeFuture

Latest in Music