Kali Uchis and Don Toliver Share Video Announcing Birth of Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Kali Uchis and Don Toliver, as the couple have announced the arrival of their baby boy.
On Thursday, Uchis posted an Instagram Reelnfeaturing intimate post-delivery footage of the couple's new son, including shots of Uchis cradling him in the delivery room while Toliver kisses the singer on the forehead.
"You are everything we could have hoped for & more," Uchis wrote in the caption. "Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. may our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health."
Uchis' pregnancy announcement came just two months earlier, in the music video for "Tu Corazón Es Mio," also shared in a companion Instagram post. In the visual are clips of Uchis and Toliver going to doctors appointments and throwback footage of the two as infants.
"Starting our family," the couple wrote in a collab Instagram post. "Don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you."
Uchis and Toliver have been dating since 2021, which fans picked up on when the Latin singer appeared in two of Toliver's music videos, “What You Need” and “Drugs N Hella Melodies." Both were shot in Colombia, where Uchis' father is from.