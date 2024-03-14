Kali Uchis and Don Toliver Share Video Announcing Birth of Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Kali Uchis and Don Toliver, as the couple have announced the arrival of their baby boy.

On Thursday, Uchis posted an Instagram Reelnfeaturing intimate post-delivery footage of the couple's new son, including shots of Uchis cradling him in the delivery room while Toliver kisses the singer on the forehead.

"You are everything we could have hoped for & more," Uchis wrote in the caption. "Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. may our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health."