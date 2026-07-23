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Juelz Santana Offers $10,000 Reward for Info on His Stolen Rolex Sky-Dweller

The Dipset rapper says the watch was taken around July 4th, claims he's "90% sure" who did it, and promises full anonymity to anyone who comes forward.

Juelz Santana wearing a colorful hoodie with cartoon designs and a matching bandana, accessorized with multiple necklaces.
(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Juelz Santana is offering a cash reward in hopes of recovering a luxury watch he says was stolen earlier this month.

The Dipset rapper took to Instagram Stories this week to announce a $10,000 reward for anyone who can provide information about his missing Rolex Sky-Dweller, revealing that the watch disappeared around the Fourth of July.

In one post, Santana said he believes he already knows who took it but wants confirmation before taking any further action.

"My last post about my watch, I'm 90% sure who did it but I want 2 B 100," he wrote. "Any with info on who stole my Rolex Sky Dwaler... it happened last July 4th. I just been 🤫... I cash for any1 with info n no1 will know u told me."

The rapper emphasized that anyone who comes forward can do so anonymously, suggesting he's looking to verify what he already suspects.

Santana later followed up with another Story that appeared to warn whoever has the watch that time is running out.

"To whoever stole my watch jus know the window is getting smaller," he wrote. "Everything done in the dark will come to the light."

While Santana didn't identify any suspects publicly or explain how the watch disappeared, his posts indicate he believes the theft was committed by someone he knows.

The Rolex Sky-Dweller is one of the brand's most sought-after timepieces. Depending on the model and materials, the watch can retail for well over $15,000, with precious metal versions often commanding significantly higher prices.

Luxury watches have long been part of Santana's signature style. In 2018, he joined fellow Dipset members Jim Jones and Freekey Zekey for a GQ feature showcasing their extensive jewelry collections, highlighting the crew's appreciation for high-end timepieces and custom accessories.

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