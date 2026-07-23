Juelz Santana Offers $10,000 Reward for Info on His Stolen Rolex Sky-Dweller

Juelz Santana is offering a cash reward in hopes of recovering a luxury watch he says was stolen earlier this month.

The Dipset rapper took to Instagram Stories this week to announce a $10,000 reward for anyone who can provide information about his missing Rolex Sky-Dweller, revealing that the watch disappeared around the Fourth of July.

In one post, Santana said he believes he already knows who took it but wants confirmation before taking any further action.

"My last post about my watch, I'm 90% sure who did it but I want 2 B 100," he wrote. "Any with info on who stole my Rolex Sky Dwaler... it happened last July 4th. I just been 🤫... I cash for any1 with info n no1 will know u told me."