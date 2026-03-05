Britney Spears Reportedly Arrested for DUI by California Highway Patrol (UPDATE)

UPDATED 3/5 11:30 a.m. ET: Following her arrest for an alleged DUI, TMZ now reports that Britney Spears was taken to a hospital to have her blood drawn.
According to sources close to the 44-year-old popstar cited in the report, she was transported to the hospital on Thursday (Mar. 5) morning and was taken there so authorities could draw blood to determine her blood alcohol content. She did not sustain any injuries, however. Authorities have not yet released the results of the blood test, but sources said that Spears told others that it was .06, which is under California’s legal limit of .08 percent.
“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” said her manager, Cade Hudson, in a statement provided to TMZ. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”
See original story below.
Britney Spears was arrested in California this week, reportedly for a DUI.
As first reported by TMZ, Spears, 44, was arrested in Ventura County by California Highway Patrol on the night of March 4. According to jail records viewed by Complex, Spears, whose occupation is listed in the Ventura County inmates database as “celebrity,” had been released by Thursday morning.
Records viewed by Complex also show that Spears’s arrest took place at 9:28 p.m. on Wednesday (March 4). The Grammy winner is listed as being booked at 3:02 a.m. local time, only to be released roughly three hours later.
As of this writing, specifics on the circumstances of the arrest remain unclear. Spears herself does not appear to have publicly addressed it. A court date is currently set for May 4.
Involved agencies had not shared any official statements, at least not publicly, at the time of this article’s original publication. In its initial report, TMZ cited “law enforcement sources” when linking Spears’s Ventura County booking to a DUI. KNBC in Los Angeles, also citing law enforcement, reported in its own coverage that Spears had been arrested on suspicion of DUI in the Moorpark area.
Complex has reached out to reps for California Highway Patrol, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, and Spears for comment. This story may be updated.
In February, it was reported that Spears had signed a deal under which her share of her music catalog went to a new owner. The exact value of the reported multimillion-dollar deal was not confirmed.