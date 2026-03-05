Britney Spears Reportedly Arrested for DUI by California Highway Patrol (UPDATE)

UPDATED 3/5 11:30 a.m. ET: Following her arrest for an alleged DUI, TMZ now reports that Britney Spears was taken to a hospital to have her blood drawn.

According to sources close to the 44-year-old popstar cited in the report, she was transported to the hospital on Thursday (Mar. 5) morning and was taken there so authorities could draw blood to determine her blood alcohol content. She did not sustain any injuries, however. Authorities have not yet released the results of the blood test, but sources said that Spears told others that it was .06, which is under California’s legal limit of .08 percent.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” said her manager, Cade Hudson, in a statement provided to TMZ. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

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Britney Spears was arrested in California this week, reportedly for a DUI.