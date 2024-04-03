Beyoncé Sends Love to Jack White for 'How Much You Inspired Me' on 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé says she was inspired by Jack White on her new album, the country-inspired Cowboy Carter.
In fact, Bey made sure to let the Nashville-based Third Man Records founder know exactly what his work has meant to her in the Act II era by quite literally giving him his flowers. As White himself revealed in an Instagram update, said flowers also included a handwritten note saying the following:
Jack,
I hope you are well. I just wanted you to know how much you inspired me on this record.
Sending you my love,
Beyoncé
When sharing a pair of photos showing the flowers and the note, White, whose Blue Room venue at Third Man in Nashville recently hosted an intimate performance from André 3000, expressed “much love and respect” for the “sweet gesture” from his fellow multi-Grammy winner.
"What a sweet gesture to receive here in Nashville this morning from the talented and gracious Beyoncé celebrating her new Cowboy Carter album," White told fans. "Much love and respect to you Madam, and thank you kindly. Keep making beautiful and powerful music, nobody sings like you."
See more below.
While White isn’t on Cowboy Carter, he and Beyoncé linked back in 2016 for the Lemonade cut “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” which later scored a Best Rock Performance nomination at the Grammys. The song ultimately lost out to David Bowie’s Blackstar title track.
White has also worked with Bey’s husband, Jay-Z, and at one point suggested that unreleased music with Jay could “see the light of day” in the future.
Next for Beyoncé is the trilogy-closing Act III, which fans have speculated could be a rock-inspired collection. Among the artists fans have floated as possible collaborators for the potential project are Tina Turner, Fall Out Boy, Paramore, and (of course) White. However, nothing official has been announced.
In the meantime, peep the full rundown of features and production credits for Cowboy Carter here.