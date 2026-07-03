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Split image. On the left, Domani with long hair in a light jacket. On the right, 50 Cent wearing a cap and patterned jacket.
Music

Domani Visits 50 Cent’s Mother’s Grave in "Firebug" Diss Video

The new visual from T.I.'s son ties into the long-running issues between 50 Cent and the Harris family.

Alex Ocho102 days ago
Teyana Taylor with short black hair in a black dress, and Beyoncé with long blonde hair in a sparkly dress, both smiling.
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor on Getting Flowers From Beyoncé After Globes Win: ‘I Love Making Her Proud'

The 'Cowboy Carter' artist sent roses and a personalized note to Taylor after winning a Globe for her role in 'One Battle After Another.'

Alex Ocho185 days ago
Two individuals posing separately; PlaqueBoyMax on the left wears a durag and a "saint" shirt, Liz Cambage on the right wears a black outfit.
Pop Culture

PlaqueBoyMax Brought Flowers to His Date With Liz Cambage After Beating Her in Game of 1-On-1

Cambage agreed to go on a date with the streamer after he beat her in a game of 1-on-1

Joe Price212 days ago
50 Cent on the left, wearing a cap and gold chain, performing on stage. Diddy on the right, in a yellow puffer vest and sunglasses.
Music

50 Cent Jokingly Claims Diddy Sent Him Flowers to Club: 'What Kinda Gay Sh*t Is This?'

A Diddy spokesperson has denied that the embattled mogul was responsible for the flowers.

Trace William Cowen225 days ago
A young man in a blue plaid suit and hat stands outside a building, looking to the side.
Pop Culture

Twitch Streamer RaKai Says He's Banned After Allegedly Handing Out Walmart Flowers Without Paying

The 17-year-old said that he received a 730-day suspension on the platform.

Alex Ocho227 days ago
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Offset and Kai Cenat
Pop Culture

Offset Says Kai Cenat's Stream Was 'Fun as F*ck' and an 'Alley-Oop' for Him Career-Wise

The 'Set It Off' rapper did a 24-hour live stream with Cenat in September 2023.

tara mahadevan327 days ago
Two performers on stage; one in a black ensemble with a cowboy hat, the other plays a guitar
Music

Beyoncé Sends Love to Jack White for 'How Much You Inspired Me' on 'Cowboy Carter'

Bey and the Third Man Records founder collaborated back in 2016 on the 'Lemonade' track "Don't Hurt Yourself."

Trace William Cowen836 days ago
Person in ornate outfit with wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, smiling
Music

Beyoncé Thanks Black Female Country Artists for 'Opening Doors' for Her

Fresh off the release of her new album ‘Cowboy Carter,’ the pop star sent bouquets of white flowers to country music singers K. Michelle and Mickey Guyton.

Brad Callas840 days ago
Roses sent to Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green by Jay Z
Music

Senior Living Facility Says Jay-Z Sent Them '100 Red Roses' After They Recreated Rihanna's Halftime Show on TikTok

After the residents at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky recreated Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance, Jay-Z personally sent them flowers.

Joe Price1230 days ago
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Alabama Pastor Is Arrested While Watering Neighbor’s Flowers, Video Shows
Life

Video Shows Black Pastor in Alabama Arrested While Watering Neighbor's Flowers

The pastor said, “The Bible teaches us to love thy neighbor. Whether it’s the one you want to water their flowers for, or the one who calls the police on you."

Joshua Espinoza1416 days ago
Ye is seen wearing a leather jacket
Music

Kanye West Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Sample on ‘Donda 2’ Song “Flowers”

Ye's 'Donda 2' arrived as a Stem Player exclusive earlier this year. Per a new lawsuit, a sample used in "Flowers" constitutes copyright infringement.

Trace William Cowen1479 days ago
Cover art of Big KRIT new album
Music

Listen to Big K.R.I.T.’s New Album 'Digital Roses Don't Die'

Big K.R.I.T. has dropped off his latest album 'Digital Roses Don't Die.' The 17-track offering follows the release of five of his mixtapes to streaming in 2021.

tara mahadevan1611 days ago
Flower arrangement in bedroom.
Life

Florist Accused of Spying on Woman By Putting Hidden Camera in Floral Arrangement

Following an investigation, a Pennsylvania florist has been accused of putting a hidden camera in a floral arrangement so that he could spy on a woman.

Gavin Evans1864 days ago
g
Style

G-Eazy, Isaac Muwaswes, and Gabe Garcia Launch Cannabis and Wellness Brand FlowerShop

The Flowershop* brand formed a partnership with Halo Collective and has rolled out its first offering, a pack of glass-tip joints with Panacea Farms strains.

Trace William Cowen1892 days ago
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Rihanna
Music

Rihanna and Beyoncé Send Megan Thee Stallion Flowers and Well-Wishes After Shooting (UPDATE)

Rihanna and Co. are sending love and support to Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot. The rapper posted a picture of a card and flowers she received.

Joshua Espinoza2181 days ago

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