Drake Commemorates 8th Anniversary of 'Views' With Never-Before-Seen Concept Art

Monday marks the eighth anniversary of the release of Views, Drake's fourth studio album.
The 6 God hopped on Instagram early Monday morning to share a nostalgic post commemorating the anniversary, with photos that included early art designs, promotional material, and a text from his business partner Oliver El-Khatib about tapping the late Virgil Abloh for an OVO Sound Radio mix.
“Views April 29,” Drake wrote in the caption.
Released April 29, 2016, Views debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 1.04 million equivalent-album units, selling 852,000 copies in its first week of release. Views, which became Drake's sixth consecutive number-one album (fifth as solo artist), would go on to be the second best-selling album of 2016.
The album's popularity was strengthened by a handful of singles, including "Hotline Bling," which dropped the previous summer and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100; "One Dance," Drake's first No. 1 hit as a lead artist; as well as "Controlla" and "Too Good," which peaked at No. 16 and No. 14 on the Hot 100, respectively.
Eight years later, Views remains a fan-favorite on the strength of its deep cuts, notably "Feel No Ways," "Redemption," and "Weston Road Flows," among many others.
Check out Drake's tribute to Views up top.