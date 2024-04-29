Drake Commemorates 8th Anniversary of 'Views' With Never-Before-Seen Concept Art

Released April 29, 2016, Views debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 1.04 million equivalent-album units, selling 852,000 copies in its first week of release. Views, which became Drake's sixth consecutive number-one album (fifth as solo artist), would go on to be the second best-selling album of 2016.

The album's popularity was strengthened by a handful of singles, including "Hotline Bling," which dropped the previous summer and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100; "One Dance," Drake's first No. 1 hit as a lead artist; as well as "Controlla" and "Too Good," which peaked at No. 16 and No. 14 on the Hot 100, respectively.

Eight years later, Views remains a fan-favorite on the strength of its deep cuts, notably "Feel No Ways," "Redemption," and "Weston Road Flows," among many others.

Check out Drake's tribute to Views up top.