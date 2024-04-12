J. Cole Makes Surprise Appearance on Future and Metro Boomin’s "Red Leather" and Fans Can’t Believe It

It’s safe to say fans were not expecting to hear J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You, but here we are. What a time to be alive.

Cole comes in at the end of Disc 1, contributing a memorable verse to "Red Leather" that opens with him being impressed by Future’s "20 girlfriends." From there, Cole dabbles in a lifestyle of sin before he ultimately lets his "willpower" steer him elsewhere.

For fans looking for more from Cole on matters of the Kendrick Lamar and "Like That" variety, it's very unlikely this verse boasts any actual subliminals in that direction. In fact, one could argue that this is potentially an older verse from Cole and could even be one that far precedes the events of the past few weeks.