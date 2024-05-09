Tyrese's Ex-Wife Suing Him for Defamation After He Posted Paperwork of Legal Filing

Tyrese Gibson has angered a handful of people this week, including his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell.

According to TMZ, on Tuesday, Mitchell filed a lawsuit against the "How You Gonna Act Like That" vocalist in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The move comes shortly after Gibson made a barrage of Instagram posts regarding a dispute with Mitchell over their 16-year-old daughter, Shayla, from Apr. 30 to May 7.

"I get it, I get it… We are living in the TIMES UP and ME TOO ERA! And as soon as a man goes public about the abuse and trauma inflicted on him by a women we are shamed into silence?" Gibson wrote in a caption from a post on May 1. "I’m past that…Be yourself in my comments! STFU , MAN UP! Stop putting your personal shit out there on the timeline…. Be more private?"