Schoolboy Q: 'Rappers Are Just Content Creators Now'

The idea of so-called "content creation" has changed the landscape of the music industry, per Schoolboy Q.

In a recent 54-minute chat with Elsie not Elise (@elsienotelisee), Q was asked about recent talk of rap sales dropping as of late (pre-beef, at least) and the cynically repeated assertion that hip-hop is "dead." This argument is thrust upon all genres, it seems, but Q noted that the real issue is more nuanced than that.

"It’s cooked," Q, whose excellent new album BLUE LIPS arrived last month, said around 29 minutes in. "That’s because it’s just content. Like I said, it’s just content. The sales thing, that shit been stopped mattering a long time ago. Right before CrasH Talk, around 2016 is when you saw [the decline] with sales and then streaming came and then it became crazy."

However, Q pointed out, it's "the same six artists" who dominate streaming, despite streaming execs arguing that hip-hop at large "is still the biggest shit."