Schoolboy Q: 'Rappers Are Just Content Creators Now'

The idea of so-called "content creation" has changed the landscape of the music industry, per Schoolboy Q.
In a recent 54-minute chat with Elsie not Elise (@elsienotelisee), Q was asked about recent talk of rap sales dropping as of late (pre-beef, at least) and the cynically repeated assertion that hip-hop is "dead." This argument is thrust upon all genres, it seems, but Q noted that the real issue is more nuanced than that.
"It’s cooked," Q, whose excellent new album BLUE LIPS arrived last month, said around 29 minutes in. "That’s because it’s just content. Like I said, it’s just content. The sales thing, that shit been stopped mattering a long time ago. Right before CrasH Talk, around 2016 is when you saw [the decline] with sales and then streaming came and then it became crazy."
However, Q pointed out, it's "the same six artists" who dominate streaming, despite streaming execs arguing that hip-hop at large "is still the biggest shit."
Adding to that deeper into the conversation, Q, who also made it clear that there is indeed plenty of "good music" out there among newer artists, explained how the crowded space and politics of the streaming age can result in great work being lost in the shuffle of it all.
"I mean, yes, it’s still good music," he said. "But what I’’m saying is it’s just oversaturated and it’s just relationship-based and for the most part, it’s cooked because it turned to content. Like, rappers are just content creators now. Fuck a album. Shit, I’m giving you every fucking thing before I can give you anything."
Q made it clear he’s not worried about anyone getting "mad" about this assessment, nor is he speaking about any particular artists. Instead, his comments are meant in a broader sense.
"You’re not a rapper, you’re a content creator," he added. "I'm not talking about nobody specific. I’m talking about a lot of motherfuckers. I get it. Put content out, I guess. But, I mean, it should represent something though, right?"
Next for Q is a weekends-focused tour for the aforementioned BLUE LIPS. First up is a show at History in Toronto on July 18.