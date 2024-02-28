50 Cent on Fans Joking He Stopped Ja Rule From Getting Into UK: 'Nothing to Do With This B*tch Not Getting In'

On Tuesday, we broke down a proven 50 Cent-focused formula for spurring traffic-boosting headlines. This morning, we’re reminding you of that proven formula yet again, this time in connection with Ja Rule.

Overnight, Ja let fans know that the U.K. "won't let me in" for a planned series of tour dates. Per Ja, the shows were "85 percent sold," making this whole situation "not fair to me or my fans."