Jalen Brunson Explains Why He Listens to Justin Bieber Before Games

Justin Bieber's music apparently gives 'purpose' to Jalen Brunson's on-court skills.

The New York Knicks player visited The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon where he shared that Bieber's fourth studio album is an important part of his gameday ritual. Brunson also shared that the 2015 LP helped him with a few major games.

"I try to stay the same pretty much every game day to what time I wake up, what time I eat, what time I leave, like literally get in the car and go shoot around and do all the stuff," the 27-year-old said around the 3-minute mark of the clip below. "But I think the one thing that's a little obscure is I listen to Justin Bieber right before I run out."