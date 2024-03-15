50 Cent Responds to Michael Rainey Jr.’s Comments About 'Power' Spinoff 'Ghost' Coming to an End

As expected, 50 Cent has delivered a very 50 Cent response to Michael Rainey Jr.’s recent comments about the end of Power Book II: Ghost.
On Thursday, Starz announced that the fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost would be its last, with the first half of the final season set to premiere in June while the second half launches in September. Ghost, of course, is one of several Power spinoffs, including the newly announced Origins prequel.
Rainey, who plays Tariq on the series, urged fans on Instagram to stop asking him questions about network-related developments in the Power universe.
"Don't ask me nothing idk what's goin on in them offices lmao they trippin," Rainey said in an IG Stories update earlier this week.
When sharing a TMZ article about the Rainey's remarks, complete with a headline positing the show's plans as having "blindsided" the actor, 50 offered a succinct response.
"Yeah because [Michael Rainey Jr.] don’t answer his phone," he wrote.
In a statement announcing Ghost’s impending conclusion, Kathryn Busby, Starz’s President of Programming, called the ending “a fitting crescendo” within the larger franchise.
“While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the Power universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon,” Busby added.
The aforementioned Origins, per Busby, will “further evolve” the Power universe by focusing on the beginnings of characters Ghost and Tommy. The series is now in development, thus becoming the fourth Power spinoff overall.
Meanwhile, BMF, another 50-backed TV series, is currently fresh off a fourth season renewal of its own. As previously reported, news of the renewal came amid updates regarding the expected release of the real-life Big Meech, whose sentence was reduced in February.
While routinely speaking out about his business relationship with Starz over the years, 50 has also made a point to repeatedly make offers to stars including Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson. Namely, 50 wants both former Empire actors to join him under his G-Unit Film & Television banner.