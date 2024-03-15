50 Cent Responds to Michael Rainey Jr.’s Comments About 'Power' Spinoff 'Ghost' Coming to an End

As expected, 50 Cent has delivered a very 50 Cent response to Michael Rainey Jr.’s recent comments about the end of Power Book II: Ghost.

On Thursday, Starz announced that the fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost would be its last, with the first half of the final season set to premiere in June while the second half launches in September. Ghost, of course, is one of several Power spinoffs, including the newly announced Origins prequel.

Rainey, who plays Tariq on the series, urged fans on Instagram to stop asking him questions about network-related developments in the Power universe.

"Don't ask me nothing idk what's goin on in them offices lmao they trippin," Rainey said in an IG Stories update earlier this week.

When sharing a TMZ article about the Rainey's remarks, complete with a headline positing the show's plans as having "blindsided" the actor, 50 offered a succinct response.

"Yeah because [Michael Rainey Jr.] don’t answer his phone," he wrote.