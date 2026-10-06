LISA Is Winning 2026: From Nike and the VMAs to the LLOUD x Von Dutch Hollywood Collection

"Viva La Lisa" makes her the first K-pop artist with a Las Vegas residency. The original four shows sold out in under 10 minutes, and the run grew to six nights.

Her six-track EP PRESS PLAY arrives October 23, led by "SaWaDiKa," whose video hit 100 million YouTube views in about two days, the fastest of 2026.

LISA spent 2026 building well beyond BLACKPINK: she guest designed for Kith Women, signed a long-term deal with Nike, and starred in NikeSKIMS' Spring 2026 campaign.

LISA's LLOUD brand brought something to ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles that nobody else could claim: the first collaboration in Von Dutch Hollywood's history. The capsule of tees, hoodies, trucker hats, and keychains debuted exclusively at the convention on Oct. 3 and 4, pairing the Von Dutch sister label's distressed Hollywood aesthetic with the company LISA founded to run her solo career.

It's a fitting moment for a year that has rarely slowed down. Before she reached ComplexCon, LISA guest designed a Kith Women collection, signed with Nike, opened the FIFA World Cup, premiered her first documentary at TIFF, and took home Best Pop at the VMAs. Here's a look back at every major LISA moment of 2026 so far, in order.

January 16, 2026: LISA Guest Designs Kith Women's Spring 2026 Collection

LISA opened the year by moving from the front of the campaign to the design table. Kith named her the guest designer of its Kith Women Spring 2026 collection, her first time designing clothes rather than modeling them.

Kith CEO and creative director Ronnie Fieg first worked with LISA in 2024, when she starred in the brand's campaign after being connected through her manager, Alice Kang. "She's very detail-oriented and very particular about what she likes and why she likes certain things," Fieg told Vogue. The collection arrived in February.

January 20, 2026: LISA Signs a Long-Term Endorsement Deal With Nike

Four days later, Nike signed LISA to a long-term endorsement deal, confirmed by both sides on social media. She announced it head to toe in Nike, including the "Pink Foam" Air Max 95 Big Bubble. "I want to encourage women everywhere to embrace self-expression and be confident in who they are and through what they wear," LISA said. The deal made her the latest BLACKPINK member with a solo sportswear partner, after the group's earlier run with Adidas.

February 2, 2026: Kim Kardashian Calls LISA Her "Dream Person" for NikeSKIMS

The Nike deal paid off quickly. On Complex's Sneaker Shopping, Kim Kardashian revealed that LISA was her first choice to front NikeSKIMS' ballet-inspired Spring '26 campaign. "We got my dream person, which is Lisa from BLACKPINK," Kardashian said.

LISA kept it practical. "When I'm performing, it's all about looking great while still being able to move and dance," she said of the collection.

March 7, 2026: LISA Visits Punch the Monkey at Ichikawa City Zoo

Not every big moment this year was a business move. During a trip to Japan, LISA visited Punch, the baby macaque who went viral after he was abandoned by his mother and attached himself to an IKEA stuffed orangutan. LISA brought her own orangutan plush and held it up for Punch to see, then posted the photos to Instagram.

March 30, 2026: LISA Announces 'Viva La Lisa,' the First Las Vegas Residency by a K-Pop Artist

LISA announced Viva La Lisa, a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace that makes her the first K-pop artist to headline in Las Vegas. The original run was set for two weekends: November 13 and 14, then November 27 and 28.

June 12, 2026: LISA Performs 'Goals' at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

LISA, Anitta, and Rema released "Goals" in May as part of the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, then performed it live for the first time at the tournament's opening ceremony at SoFi Stadium. The trio took the stage ahead of the opening match between the United States and Paraguay.

August 24, 2026: LISA Announces 'PRESS PLAY,' Her Six-Track EP

Unbranded red billboards reading "HELLO สวัสดีค่ะ" popped up in Bangkok, New York, Los Angeles, and Mexico City before LISA revealed what they were for. PRESS PLAY, a six-track EP, arrives October 23 through LLOUD Co. and RCA Records, led by the single "SaWaDiKa."

September 3, 2026: LISA Releases 'SaWaDiKa,' the Lead Single From 'PRESS PLAY'

"SaWaDiKa" takes its name from the Thai greeting "sawatdee ka," and LISA leaned all the way into it. Produced by Thom Bridges and Ojivolta, the track marks a return to her rap roots, and its Bangkok-shot video features Muay Thai references, boxing shorts with "SaWaDiKa" in rhinestones, and tuk-tuks. The numbers followed. The video pulled 70.8 million YouTube views in its first 24 hours and passed 100 million in about two days, the fastest any music video hit that mark in 2026. Only her own "LALISA" has done it faster as a solo artist. The song also debuted at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100.

September 11, 2026: 'Always Lalisa' Premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival

Sue Kim's documentary Always Lalisa had its world premiere at TIFF. The film follows LISA through a year away from BLACKPINK as she launched her solo career, and it was produced in part by her own company, LLOUD CO., alongside Sony Music Vision and RCA Records.

It also delivered one of the year's most talked-about reveals: LISA explains that "Dream" drew from a secret romance. The film opens in IMAX and theaters worldwide on October 12 before streaming on YouTube Premium.

September 27, 2026: LISA Wins Best Pop and Debuts 'SaWaDiKa' Live at the VMAs

LISA took the first award of the night at the VMAs, winning Best Pop for "Dream" featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi over Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. She's the first K-pop soloist to win the category. "All those late night dreams brought me here today, so thank you for the inspiration," she said through tears. Later that night, she gave "SaWaDiKa" its first TV performance, finishing on top of a life-sized tuk-tuk.

September 29, 2026: 'Viva La Lisa' Expands to Six Nights

The original four residency dates sold out in under 10 minutes, so LISA added two more: November 12 and November 29. The run now stands as two three-night stands at Caesars Palace, with general on-sale for the new dates opening September 30.

October 1, 2026: LISA Stars in Nike Sportswear Moon Shoe Campaign

Nike put LISA at the center of its latest Moon Shoe campaign, built around the "Tough Red" colorway. The shoe features a burgundy nylon upper, a white leather Swoosh, and a gum waffle outsole, and it's available now for $105 at Nike.com and select retailers.

October 2, 2026: Preorders Open for the LISA Limited Edition PlayStation DualSense Controller

LISA's partnership with PlayStation turned into a product of her own. The DualSense Wireless Controller LISA Limited Edition comes in a Chroma Pearl finish she picked herself, with preorders opening October 2 for $84.99 ahead of an October 30 release.

October 3, 2026: LLOUD x Von Dutch Hollywood Debuts at ComplexCon

LISA ended the stretch on her own terms. Her brand, LLOUD, partnered with Von Dutch Hollywood, the sister label to Von Dutch, on a capsule that debuted exclusively at ComplexCon in Los Angeles on October 3 and 4. It's the first collaboration Von Dutch Hollywood has ever done.

The capsule includes T-shirts, hoodies, trucker hats, and keychains. Standouts include a cropped tee with a back graphic of a leather-clad rider against a palm-lined skyline and a heavyweight hoodie carrying both brands' logos. Shop LLOUD on Complex.