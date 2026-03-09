BLACKPINK's Lisa Visits Punch the Monkey in Japan

Lisa traveled to Japan to visit Punch, the viral monkey.

Over the weekend, the BLACKPINK singer took to Instagram to share photos of herself at Ichikawa City Zoo, near Tokyo, Japan. Snapshots from her Saturday trip included photos of baby macaque in his enclosure, one in which he’s alone and the other, where he’s seen with his infamous stuffed orangutan in tow.

Two other photos captured Lisa holding up her own Ikea stuffed orangutan for Punch to see. She was also seen smiling as she looked at the monkey.