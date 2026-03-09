Music

BLACKPINK's Lisa Visits Punch the Monkey in Japan

The baby macaque recently went viral for carrying around a stuffed orangutan toy.

Lisa
The Chosunilbo JNS via Getty

Lisa traveled to Japan to visit Punch, the viral monkey.

Over the weekend, the BLACKPINK singer took to Instagram to share photos of herself at Ichikawa City Zoo, near Tokyo, Japan. Snapshots from her Saturday trip included photos of baby macaque in his enclosure, one in which he’s alone and the other, where he’s seen with his infamous stuffed orangutan in tow.

Two other photos captured Lisa holding up her own Ikea stuffed orangutan for Punch to see. She was also seen smiling as she looked at the monkey.

Punch recently went viral after pictures of him dragging the aforementioned monkey plush toy circulated online. His caretakers at the zoo gave him the orangutan stuffed animal to comfort him after his mother abandoned him.

BLACKPINK marked its return last week with the release of its new five-track EP, Deadline, which subsequently debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The offering follows their No. 1 album, 2022’s Born Pink. In 2025, after spending time on their solo endeavors, the quartet embarked on the Deadline World Tour, which continues this year.

Last year also saw Lisa’s debut solo studio album, Alter Ego—and this year, the 28-year-old is filming a new movie, Tygo, in South Korea.

Related Stories

Baby monkey Punch.
Style

Baby Monkey Punch: How to Buy Viral Star's IKEA Plush Toy

The baby macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan has stolen the hearts of fans all around the world.

tara mahadevan209 days ago
Punch hugging stuffed animal
Life

Japanese Zoo Responds to Viral Video of Punch the Monkey Getting Bullied

See the best reactions from Punch's biggest supporters.

Trey Alston209 days ago
Four women in black outfits striking dynamic poses with large oars in a minimalist, white studio setting for a new BLACKPINK video
Music

BLACKPINK Returns With New Five-Track EP 'Deadline'

Chris Martin is credited on one of the new tracks.

Trace William Cowen203 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App