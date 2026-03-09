BLACKPINK's Lisa Visits Punch the Monkey in Japan

Lisa traveled to Japan to visit Punch, the viral monkey.
Over the weekend, the BLACKPINK singer took to Instagram to share photos of herself at Ichikawa City Zoo, near Tokyo, Japan. Snapshots from her Saturday trip included photos of baby macaque in his enclosure, one in which he’s alone and the other, where he’s seen with his infamous stuffed orangutan in tow.
Two other photos captured Lisa holding up her own Ikea stuffed orangutan for Punch to see. She was also seen smiling as she looked at the monkey.
Punch recently went viral after pictures of him dragging the aforementioned monkey plush toy circulated online. His caretakers at the zoo gave him the orangutan stuffed animal to comfort him after his mother abandoned him.
BLACKPINK marked its return last week with the release of its new five-track EP, Deadline, which subsequently debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The offering follows their No. 1 album, 2022’s Born Pink. In 2025, after spending time on their solo endeavors, the quartet embarked on the Deadline World Tour, which continues this year.
Last year also saw Lisa’s debut solo studio album, Alter Ego—and this year, the 28-year-old is filming a new movie, Tygo, in South Korea.