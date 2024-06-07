The Game shared a touching message for his daughter, who recently graduated from 8th grade and is on her way to high school.

On Thursday, the rapper hopped on his Instagram page with a post of himself and his daughter in her graduation outfit. In his caption, The Game reflected on how being the girl's father is the "greatest part" of his life while also highlighting her accomplishments as she continues on with her education career.

"The most incredible love I've ever known. @calilynndreamtaylor being your father is the greatest part of my life," said Game. "You are my entire heart & I am elated & more than proud to be your best friend & Dad. I am & will always be by your side, especially when you need me the most. From watching your birth… to watching you effortless excel in all areas in your life has been not only a joy to see.. but also & experience I thank God for daily."

The 44-year-old continued, "You are everything I imagined you'd be… you make straight A's look like light work & you are a pulchritudinous soul to all who encounter you. Thank you so much for being my baby…Now.. on to graduation… we gone keep it short. 8th grade, see ya…..Highschool here we come !!!! I love you California Dream ❤️ Sincerely, your TWIN."