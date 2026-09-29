Shyne Credits Nas, Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj With Keeping His Name Alive While He Was in Prison

Shyne is giving flowers to the artists who he says kept his name circulating while he spent roughly eight years behind bars.

During an appearance on UPROXX's Sound Check, the former Bad Boy rapper chose Nas when asked to pick between him and Kanye West, but said numerous peers supported him during what he called a "terrible, tragic time" in his life.

"There was so many of my colleagues that kept my name alive," Shyne said, placing The Game, Dipset and Nicki Minaj among them. "Those are things that you can't buy, you can't force, but that comes with integrity, that comes with that character."