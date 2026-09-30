Woman Faces 14 Felony Counts Over Rifle Attack on Rihanna's L.A. Home

A Florida woman is facing 14 felony charges in connection with a shooting at Rihanna's Los Angeles home earlier this year.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 36, was indicted on one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with an assault weapon, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege Ortiz drove to the property on March 8 and fired an assault weapon multiple times at the home in broad daylight while Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, their children and others were on the property or nearby.

Ortiz pleaded not guilty after the grand jury indictment was unsealed Wednesday, with bail set at $2.65 million. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said it was fortunate nobody was killed or injured during the shooting.

Ortiz could face up to life in state prison if convicted as charged and is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on Oct. 29. She has been found mentally competent to stand trial.