D4vd Murder Case: Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family 'Horrified' by Defense Strategy, Attorney Says

D4vd’s legal team is “stopping at nothing” in their efforts to discredit the evidence in the singer’s murder case, so says the attorney representing the family of the alleged teen victim, Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Speaking to reporters outside a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday (July 27), attorney Patrick Steinfeld, representing Rivas Hernandez’s family, said his clients are “grateful” for the continued news coverage, but “horrified” by the narrative he says is being pushed by the defense.

“The defense attorneys brought up some evidence that was deemed inadmissible at this preliminary hearing,” Steinfeld said Monday, as seen in the Associated Press-shared video below. “They made allegations that didn't have any evidentiary basis, including the assertion that Celeste may have committed suicide or that Celeste was violent. I personally found that very disturbing. It seems that the defense attorneys are stopping at nothing in an attempt to discredit the prosecution's evidence.”

Steinfeld continued: “The family was horrified that the defense attorneys brought up evidence to put the blame on a 14-year-old child. I want you to remember February 17th, 2024. That is when a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy did a welfare check on the home of David Anthony Burke [D4vd], and informed David that Celeste Rivas was 13 years old. David Anthony Burke has taken the position that Celeste said she was 18 [and] he didn't know she was a child. But he knew because he was told in February of 2024 that Celeste was only 13 years old.”