Memphis Woman Charged With Murder After Shooting Man Found Under Daughter's Bed

A Memphis mother accused of fatally shooting a young man she discovered hiding under her teenage daughter's bed has had her bond set at $100,000, Action News 5 reports.

Kendra Scott, 36, faces charges of first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The shooting unfolded in the early hours of July 16 at a home on Travis Road near West Peebles Road in the Walker Homes neighborhood. Memphis Police responded at approximately 1:45 a.m. and found 20-year-old Roderice Morton dead at the scene.

Morton had entered the home through the back door around 1 a.m. after Scott's 13-year-old daughter invited him inside without her mother's knowledge. Scott arrived home roughly 30 minutes later.

She then found Morton concealed beneath her daughter's bed. According to the arrest affidavit, Scott shot Morton as he was leaving the home. He was struck in the back of the head on the front porch and died at the scene. Memphis Police confirmed Morton was unarmed at the time.