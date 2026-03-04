Sports

Al Horford Co-Signs Luke Kornet’s Issues With Atlanta Hawks’ Magic City Night

"Well said, Luke."

Al Horford and Luke Kornet
(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors player Al Horford has gone public with his support of Luke Kornet’s comments about an upcoming NBA partnership.

Horford shared the San Antonio Spurs’ player’s post about the Atlanta Hawks’ collaboration with Magic City — echoing the latter’s issues with the collaboration and what it portrays. “Well said Luke,” wrote Horford on X.

Kornet previously wrote about being against the Hawks’ plan themed night on March 16 that’ll be inspired by well-known Atlanta strip club Magic City.

“The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women,” wrote Kornet, adding that the league should help create “an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love.”

Kornet added that enabling the event to proceed “without protest would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community,” pointing to concerns about “the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society.”

“Please join me in petitioning the Atlanta Hawks to cancel this promotion so as to ensure that the NBA remains a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for everyone involved,” wrote Kornet.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have framed the themed night as a celebration for all things Magic City. The night will see the State Farm Arena transformed into a version of the Magic City experience, which will include a live recording of the Hawks’ podcast with DC Young Fly, T.I., and club founder Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney.

Fans who come to the arena early will be able to watch the taping happen before the Hawks’ game against the Orlando Magic will be able to watch the podcast’s taping. During the game, fans will have choices of menu items inspired by the club’s kitchen, such as two versions of its famous lemon pepper wings.

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