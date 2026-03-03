Lamar Odom Says He Was in the 'Afterlife' After 2015 Overdose

Lamar Odom is revisiting the darkest chapter of his life—and describing what he says happened when his heart stopped. In the upcoming Netflix installment of Untold titled The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, the former NBA forward reflects on his 2015 overdose and the medical crisis that followed. The documentary, directed by Ryan Duffy, premieres March 31 and traces Odom’s rise, fall, and ongoing recovery.

In the film’s trailer, Odom details the severity of what his body endured. “I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks,” he says. “That’s not no average s**t.” He also claims he experienced something beyond the physical trauma. “The afterlife is not what people make it out to be,” Odom says in a closing moment from the preview. Odom, now 46, was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel in 2015 and hospitalized in critical condition. At the time, he had not played in the NBA for two seasons. The documentary revisits that period through his perspective and interviews with people close to him. Among them is his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, who appears in the film to discuss their marriage and the strain caused by his addiction. The two married in 2009 and separated in 2013. In the trailer, Kardashian describes feeling responsible for shielding Odom’s behavior from public view. She says she felt a duty “to cover this up and protect him,” while recalling moments when he would leave rehab facilities and disappear on drug binges.

Odom does not shy away from detailing how his substance use escalated. Speaking recently on Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter’s “Cousins” podcast, he traced his addiction back to his teenage years. “Pot,” he said when asked where it began. He explained that addiction ran in his family, noting his father struggled with heroin use. “If you start with pot and it don’t get high no more, you’re like, ‘Maybe I’ll try cocaine,’” he said. He also connected his early drug use to trauma. Odom’s mother died when he was 12. “When your moms die, and you’re in New York City, it’s tough,” he said, adding that part of him felt reckless while another part wanted to succeed. Even during his 14-season NBA career—which included two championships and a Sixth Man of the Year award with the Los Angeles Lakers—Odom admitted drugs were part of his life, particularly in the offseason. “I had some great cocaine summers,” he said. “You’re talking to a real addict.” He later acknowledged that his addiction affected his long-term legacy, saying he believes it cost him a Hall of Fame-level career.