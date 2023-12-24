Peso Pluma Is YouTube's Most Streamed Artist of 2023

Peso Pluma has been awarded the most-viewed artist on YouTube this year.

According to YouTube Charts, the Mexican superstar led the way this year amongst his peers and racked up 8.5 billion views on the video streaming platform in 2023. Pluma was able to beat Taylor Swift, Drake, NBA YoungBoy, and Bad Bunny for the top spot.

The 24-year-old artist's "Ella Baila Sola" and "La Bebe (Remix)" with Yng Lvcas were the third and fourth-ranked tracks on YouTube's U.S. Top 10 Songs of the Year. "Ella Baila Sola" also became the first regional Mexican single to hit the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 in its 65-year-long history and peaked at No. 4 on the chart.

In addition to that, the song spent 19 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart and is certified 21x-platinum by RIAA, which is equivalent to 1.26 million units in sales and streams.

"I feel humble and grateful that my music has made it to the top spot on YouTube. A huge thank you to my musicians and team, my fans, everyone at YouTube, and all the people who have made this project possible," Pluma told The Hollywood Reporter.

AJ Ramos, YouTube's head of artist partnerships, Latin music and culture, added, "In 2023, Peso Pluma soared on YouTube, leaving an indelible mark with content that resonated and inspired a generation. A featherweight in name but a heavyweight in impact, Peso Pluma's journey on YouTube became a testament to the transformative power of authentic storytelling and creative expression."

NBA YoungBoy was No. 2 for the year, while Drake, Bad Bunny, and Taylor Swift took third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively. However, Pluma's year has been astronomical.

He grabbed eight wins at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in October and has nine Top 40 hits on the Hot 100 and 15 Top 10 hits on the Hot Latin Songs chart. He was also the first Mexican artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.