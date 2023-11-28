Latto, Ice Spice, and Peso Pluma Land Forbes' '30 Under 30' List

The 24-year-old told the publication that she “caught the tail-end of two generations,” spending her youth performing at high school pep rallies and making mixtapes to hand out in Walmart parking lots. Now, the two-time Grammy-nominated rapper has done a stadium tour with Lizzo and has seven million followers on TikTok who watch her eat food items like Crumbl Cookies and Wingstop, the latter of which is a brand partner.

In fact, it seems that Latto manifested this moment. Back in Aug. 2020, the Atlanta native took to X, telling her fans they'll see herself on a Forbes list soon enough.

“First it was ‘all yo fans is kids’ then my fan base matured. Next, it was ‘u don’t even got no song on the radio’ then I got a top 10 record at radio. Now it’s you a ‘d list celebrity’ so when I’m a Forbes list celebrity I want y’all to suck my dick on yo knees realll sloppy ho.”