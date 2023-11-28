Latto, Ice Spice, and Peso Pluma Land Forbes' '30 Under 30' List

Forbes features a new generation of rap on its “30 Under 30” list.
Among the artists who made it to 2023’s slate are Latto, Ice Spice, and Peso Pluma, who have all had major years. The outlet pointed out that Latto has been in the rap game since the early 2000s, at a time when she regularly posted content on MySpace, YouTube, and Facebook, later finding herself on the reality TV show The Rap Game in 2016.
“That was my first launchpad for my career,” Latto told Forbes of the beginnings of her artistry. “But social media wouldn't have been a thing if I wasn't putting in that groundwork, like hustling and networking.”
The 24-year-old told the publication that she “caught the tail-end of two generations,” spending her youth performing at high school pep rallies and making mixtapes to hand out in Walmart parking lots. Now, the two-time Grammy-nominated rapper has done a stadium tour with Lizzo and has seven million followers on TikTok who watch her eat food items like Crumbl Cookies and Wingstop, the latter of which is a brand partner.
In fact, it seems that Latto manifested this moment. Back in Aug. 2020, the Atlanta native took to X, telling her fans they'll see herself on a Forbes list soon enough.
“First it was ‘all yo fans is kids’ then my fan base matured. Next, it was ‘u don’t even got no song on the radio’ then I got a top 10 record at radio. Now it’s you a ‘d list celebrity’ so when I’m a Forbes list celebrity I want y’all to suck my dick on yo knees realll sloppy ho.”
If you’re talking about 2023 rap, you can’t leave out Ice Spice. Following her insanely viral breakout hit, “Munch (Feelin’ U),” the 23-year-old landed a 2024 Grammy nominee for Best New Artist, hopped on Taylor Swift’s “Karma” remix, and had not one, but two songs with Nicki Minaj (“Princess Diana (Remix)” and “Barbie World”).
Peso Pluma’s star has also skyrocketed in the Latin music scene, following the release of his third studio album, Génesis, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The offering is now the most successful regional Mexican album in the history of the chart, leading the 24-year-old singer to secure a 2024 Best New Artist nomination as well.