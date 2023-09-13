Peso Pluma Receives Death Threats From Mexican Cartel Ahead of Tijuana Concert: 'We Will F*ck You Up'

Some of Pluma's songs openly reference cartels and drug kingpins but it's a subject he's notoriously avoided discussing in the recent past. He infamously hung up on Suzy Exposito from the Los Angeles Times in May when asked about his earlier hits.

Last night, Pluma performed his single "Lady Gaga" at the MTV Video Music Awards where he was nominated in the categories Best New Artist, Best Latin, and Song of the Summer.

Pluma is currently on his Doble P Tour which brought him to U.S. for the first time to play major markets such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and New York City. The U.S. leg of the tour wraps on Oct. 21 in Anaheim, California with Mexico concerts happening interstitially.

Pluma and his label have yet to comment on the threats and tickets for the Tijuana concert were still available for purchase at publishing time.