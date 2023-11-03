What's On: Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, And Kid Cudi Lead The Best New Music Releases

From Megan Thee Stallion's "Cobra" to Gunna and Turbo's "Bachelor," here's what's on our playlist.

Nov 03, 2023
We're kicking off November with some great new music. Megan Thee Stallion is back with her emotionally-rich solo track, "Cobra." Meanwhile, Gunna and Turbo teamed up for their latest collaboration, "Bachelor," and Kid Cudi teamed up with Travis Scott and Pharrell for their rowdy single, "At the Party." This week's roundup also includes additional music from Arcángel and Peso Pluma, Tkay Maidza, and more. 

Check out what we're listening to this weekend below, and follow our playlist here

Megan Thee Stallion, "Cobra"

After taking a brief hiatus from music, Megan Thee Stallion is back with her first major solo release. Led by dizzying co-production from Megan and Bankroll Got It, “Cobra” is potentially one of the Houston rapper’s most vulnerable songs to date. On the track, Megan bares her heart and soul as she shares raw and intimate experiences. She gets real, detailing emotions such as depression and her struggles in personal relationships. One of the song’s most emotional lines she raps is, “​​Bet if I ever fall off, everybody go missin'/At night, I'm sittin' in a dark room thinkin'/Probably why I always end up drinkin'/Yes, I'm very depressed.” “Cobra” is an intimate look at where Megan Thee Stallion is in her life. It took a lot of courage for her to share her pain with the world. —Jessica McKinney

Turbo and Gunna, “Bachelor”

If Gunna is really sitting on a private island right now, then just know that his motion will never wane so long as he has Turbo in the kitchen with him. Their new collab, "Bachelor," is an elegant trap&B number about fornication, fellatio, and fingering through blue faces in the presence of a dime. Turbo's production rewraps James Blake's "Do You Ever?" into a dreamy vista that Gunna glides over with aquatic flows. All in all, "Bachelor" adds to the plush archive of two talented musicians that truly don't miss together. There's no reality where someone won't run this back after pressing play for the first time. —Kemet High

Arcángel f/ Peso Pluma, "La Chamba"

This song divides generations, genres, and regions with Peso Pluma’s flavor of regional Mexican and Arcángel’s original breed of Puerto Rico’s reggaeton, fused by way of the legendary Tainy. Lyrically an ode to the working class and hustler nature of their average listener, the fusion feels seamless. I love seeing Latin artists tap deep into the cinematic bags (exemplified on Bad Bunny’s “Monaco” as well), and run the ink dry on their pens to tell stories of our people beyond the single narrative that permeates the board. —Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

Kid Cudi f/ Travis Scott & Pharrell, "At the Party"

“At the Party” is a rowdy single with a bouncy and booming beat that finds Kid Cudi linking up with Travis Scott and Pharrell. On the track, Pharrell kicks things off, sliding over his own co-production with slick vocals on the chorus. Kid Cudi provides texture to the track, rapping with deep vocals, “Niggas gon' learn the four letters (Yeah)/Walk in, not many better, members of the rage (Yeah).” Travis Scott brings the energy as he raps, “P and the Cudi, had the hoes heavy on the money.” “At the Party” is a pretty long song, running at four minutes—it’s just enough time to bring the energy to any party or social setting. —Jessica McKinney

Kevin Abstract, "Madonna"

When Brockhampton came to an end, the group’s versatile ringleader, Kevin Abstract, could have gone in many directions. Would he make a hard-hitting rap album? Maybe he’d go pop? Nope. Inspired by ‘90s bands like Nirvana and Modest Mouse, he swerved and made a rock album. And on Blanket standout “Madonna,” it all pays off for Kevin Abstract, as he pulls off an instantly addictive hook over nostalgic acoustic guitars. To put it simply, it’s a warm and fuzzy song with a vintage feel. Play this shit at a bonfire or a road trip with friends, and the world’s problems might just pause for a moment. —Eric Skelton

Tkay Maidza f/ Duckwrth, "Gone to the West"

On “Gone to the West,” Tkay Maidza teams up with Duckwrth for a funky twist on Skee-Lo’s timeless “I Wish.” In contrast to the original song, Tkay and Duckwrth boast what they’ve earned. Tkay flexes, “I tell 'em write a cheque/I take what I need and tell the driver what is next,” among other brags in the titular out-West lifestyle. Complimenting Tkay’s braggadocio pocket, Duckwrth hops in seamlessly, listing out his fortunes from “Fashion Week in Paris” to an “Afterparty with a model on [his] shoulder.” By tapping the genre-defying duo Two Fresh, along with Fermin Suero Jr. and The Imports, this supergroup turns what was originally an honest profession of shortcomings into a celebratory record giving listeners a confident song to dance to. —Liam Allan  

Tee Grizzley, "One of One"

Everybody knows Tee Grizzley is one of rap’s best storytellers right now, but I also like it when he talks his shit, and that’s exactly what he’s doing all over “One of One,” a standout from the freshly released Tee’s Coney Island. The 29-year-old Detroit rapper has come a long way in his life, and he’s happy to celebrate his wins, flexing about his current riches as he remembers his more humble beginnings. Put this on when you’re feeling unstoppable. —Eric Skelton

Willow, "Alone"

This single finds Willow matured and introspective on learnings from solitude amidst a tumultuous year. With controlled vocals, she touches on time and release with coy vulnerability, singing, “I am so tired of being a liar, it’s true…everything falls away in time.” After sweet dives into pop punk, neo soul, and more, it’s great to see Willow continue to expand and grow, in more ways than one. —Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

