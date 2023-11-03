What's On: Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, And Kid Cudi Lead The Best New Music Releases
From Megan Thee Stallion's "Cobra" to Gunna and Turbo's "Bachelor," here's what's on our playlist.
We're kicking off November with some great new music. Megan Thee Stallion is back with her emotionally-rich solo track, "Cobra." Meanwhile, Gunna and Turbo teamed up for their latest collaboration, "Bachelor," and Kid Cudi teamed up with Travis Scott and Pharrell for their rowdy single, "At the Party." This week's roundup also includes additional music from Arcángel and Peso Pluma, Tkay Maidza, and more.
Check out what we're listening to this weekend below, and follow our playlist here.
