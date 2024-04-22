50 Cent Says Quavo Has to 'Come With Some Heat' Following Chris Brown's Diss Track

On Friday, Brown unleashed his diss track in response to the Migos rapper’s song “Tender” from earlier this month—which was his answer to Brown's song "Freak."

In addition to “Weakest Link” featuring artwork of Quavo eating a huge hotdog, the song mentions Quavo briefly dating Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karreuche Tran. Brown also claims he hooked up with Saweetie while she and Quavo were together, fires back at Quavo by referencing him assaulting Saweetie in an elevator, and says that everyone wished Quavo had died instead of Takeoff.

"You fucked my ex-ho, that's cool, I don't give no fuck, lil n***a/'Cause I fucked yo' ex when you were still with her, bitch, I'm up, lil n***a," Brown rapped.

On “Tender,” Quavo wonders why Brown wants to provoke a fight over Tran, and also appears to allude to Brown’s 2009 domestic violence case with Rihanna.

"You did the bitch wrong and now the bitch gone, she posted with a thug," he raps on the hook. "Call the bitch phone, she won't come home, don't beat her up/It must be the drugs, need to cross out your plug."