Chris Brown Disses Quavo for Dating His Ex Karrueche Tran on New Song "Freak"

Chris Brown has dropped the deluxe edition of his 2023 album 11:11, and it features a diss directed at his former collaborator Quavo.

On the song "Freak"—which features Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and Tee Grizzley—Brown takes a shot at the Migos rapper, seemingly because they both have a romantic history with Karrueche Tran. "Fucking my old bitches ain't gone make us equal," Brown raps on the track, as heard in the snippet below. "Sipping that 1942 'cause I don't do no Quavo / Freak bitch she like Casamigos not the Migos."