Nine Vicious Is Selling $1,000 Boxer Briefs on Tour, and a Fan Actually Bought a Pair

The YSL-affiliated rapper’s Sedition Tour continues with upcoming shows in Brooklyn and Atlanta after a Phoenix concert ended early over sound problems.

Instagram user @jorgecharlez bought the underwear at the Los Angeles stop and filmed himself sniffing the pair.

Nine Vicious is selling one-of-one “Sedition” boxer briefs from a photoshoot for $1,000 at his tour merch table alongside $60 T-shirts.

Nine Vicious is taking his tour merchandise to another level, and fans will have to spend some serious money if they want to get their hands on one of his more unusual items. The rising rapper has been selling a pair of boxer briefs for a whopping $1,000 during his Sedition Tour, with the underwear being advertised as a one-of-one collectible. The briefs feature "SEDITION" across the waistband with "LA NY ATL" printed underneath, a reference to his recently released LA NY ATL EP. The project arrived last month alongside DET HOT SHIT, following the release of his Sedition album.

According to an Instagram post promoting the merchandise, the underwear was used during a photoshoot, which seemingly explains the hefty price tag. At the merch table, the briefs are displayed beneath a "1/1" sign alongside more traditional merchandise, including T-shirts priced at $60. Despite the four-figure asking price, someone actually purchased a pair. Instagram user @jorgecharlez shared a video of himself buying the underwear during the Los Angeles stop of the tour. In the clip, the fan can be seen sniffing the briefs after making the purchase. "Buying Nine Vicious underwear," he captioned the video, adding that the pair "had to come with me."