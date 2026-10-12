Charlamagne Tha God Rips Decision to Livestream Fort Hood Shooter’s Execution

Charlamagne Tha God has made it clear that he doesn’t want to see the convicted Fort Hood shooter be executed via livestream on Dec. 3.

During the Oct. 9 episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne reacted to the news that the execution of Nidal Malik will be livestreamed by the White House.

“What makes them think people want to see that?” Charlamagne asked. “If he gets the death sentence, he gets the death sentence. But do you have to publicly broadcast it?”

After remarks from his co-hosts that it’s easy for people to find videos of others dying on social media, Charlamagne spoke about the responsibility of the government to not livestream one. “I just feel as though the government should know better,” he said. “It’s bad enough we have to watch it on social media all the time.”

Check out the discussion about the upcoming execution below (around the 6-minute mark).