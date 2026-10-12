Charlamagne Tha God Rips Decision to Livestream Fort Hood Shooter’s Execution

Key Takeaways
- Charlamagne Tha God said the government “should know better” than to livestream the Dec. 3 execution of convicted Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan.
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth argued that the broadcast would show the “serious consequences” of such violence, while President Donald Trump said Hasan “deserves” death by firing squad.
- Hasan, a former Army major, killed 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009; Vice President JD Vance also said he would not watch the execution if streamed.
Charlamagne Tha God has made it clear that he doesn’t want to see the convicted Fort Hood shooter be executed via livestream on Dec. 3.
During the Oct. 9 episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne reacted to the news that the execution of Nidal Malik will be livestreamed by the White House.
“What makes them think people want to see that?” Charlamagne asked. “If he gets the death sentence, he gets the death sentence. But do you have to publicly broadcast it?”
After remarks from his co-hosts that it’s easy for people to find videos of others dying on social media, Charlamagne spoke about the responsibility of the government to not livestream one. “I just feel as though the government should know better,” he said. “It’s bad enough we have to watch it on social media all the time.”
Check out the discussion about the upcoming execution below (around the 6-minute mark).
The Pentagon confirmed on Oct. 8 that the execution would be livestreamed when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed the reason to be "because people need to understand that there are serious consequences for these types of things.”
On Oct. 9, President Donald Trump spoke about the livestream plan that he’d approved, saying, “Death penalty through firing squad, and he deserves it.”
Hasan is an ex-Army major who was convicted of killing 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009.
Charlamagne Tha God’s decision not to watch it is one echoed by many politicians, including Vice President JD Vance, who said that if it’s really streamed, “I’m not going to be watching it.”