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Peewee Longway performing on stage.
Music

Peewee Longway Says Music Is No Longer His 'First Priority' Ahead of Sentencing

The Atlanta rapper details his plea deal, a 10-year sentencing request, and why he’s shifting focus from music to personal growth and stability.

Mark Elibert14 days ago
Split image. Left: Spencer Pratt in a light gray suit speaks in an interview setting. Right: Daveigh Chase, circa 2012, in a black dress poses in front of an event backdrop.
Pop Culture

Spencer Pratt Says Daveigh Chase Died Because ‘Nobody Was Willing To Drag Her to Rehab'

The 35-year-old actress died on June 16 of AIDS and addiction and chronic polysubstance use.

Alex Ocho17 days ago
Rosie O'Donnell Says 'Enabling' Behavior Fueled Whitney Houston's Untimely Death
Pop Culture

Rosie O'Donnell Says She Tried to Warn Whitney Houston's Inner Circle: 'Somebody Needs to Help Her'

On 'Watch What Happens Live,' Rosie recalls warning Whitney’s inner circle and says money may have kept the singer from getting real help.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
Theresa Randle Reportedly Caught Smoking Crack in a Closet with Her Ex's Dog
Pop Culture

'Bad Boys' Star Theresa Randle's Ex Alleges He Found Her Smoking Crack in His Home

Inside the restraining order claims against the former 'Bad Boys' star, from alleged break-ins to a shocking closet confrontation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
Hunter Biden.
Life

Hunter Biden on AI Presidential Flyer: 'I Can’t Stand When People Photoshop a Meth Pipe in My Mouth'

Social media has been enjoying poking fun at Hunter running for the 2028 presidential election.

tara mahadevan44 days ago
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'Alaskan Bush People' Star Matt Brown Cause of Death Revealed
Pop Culture

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown’s Cause of Death Revealed

After years of battling addiction and estrangement, the Alaskan Bush People alum’s death is ruled a suicide. Here’s what the coroner’s report revealed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
Seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on a wooden background, featuring an eagle and shield.
Life

Feds Discover 2,000 Foot Mexico-US Smuggling Tunnel With Electricity and Ventilation, Arrest Four

Federal agents say the Tijuana-San Diego tunnel moved more than a ton of cocaine worth $45 million.

Mark Elibert46 days ago
Zendaya in a black dress at an event, and Sam Levinson in a black suit at an HBO "Euphoria" premiere.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Season 3 Is Show's Swan Song, Sam Levinson and HBO Confirm

The latest episode, now confirmed as the series finale, gave fans a movie-length goodbye.

Trace William Cowen48 days ago
Soulja Boy wearing sunglasses and a white and black shirt, smiling on stage with colorful lights in the background.
Music

Soulja Boy Tells Fans He's 'Gotta Kick the Cup' After Lean Relapse: 'I Can't Pour No More'

"Every time I pour up, I get in my feelings," Soulja tells fans.

Trace William Cowen51 days ago
Rapper Kodak Black wearing a patterned hat and colorful jacket, with a large "K" pendant and grills, standing indoors.
Music

Kodak Black in Police Custody Over Drug Allegation, But His Lawyer Says the Charge Won’t Hold Up

The 28-year-old rapper was booked into the Orange County Corrections Department for allegedly trafficking MDMA.

Joe Price73 days ago
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Khloé Kardashian waves, wearing a patterned dress with long flowing hair and large earrings, against a modern backdrop.
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Says She Was 'Drugged' at Coachella and Hasn't Returned to the Festival Ever Since

On the latest episode of her podcast, Khloé revealed why she hasn't been to Coachella in over a decade.

Joe Price73 days ago
Peewee Longway performs during Rich Homie Quan 10 Year Anniversary Concert at Tabernacle on September 27, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Peewee Longway Pleads Guilty to Drug and Gun Charges in Federal Case

He agreed to a recommended sentence of between 10 and 14 years, though the final disposition will be up to a judge.

Shawn Setaro74 days ago
Clavicular takes a selfie in a mirror, wearing a dark shirt, with sunglasses on their head, holding a smartphone, in a dimly lit room.
Pop Culture

Clavicular Sued by Teenage Influencer Over Alleged Battery and Fraud

Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza claims the controversial streamer promised to promote her career in 2025.

Alex Ocho80 days ago
MGK.
Music

MGK Says He's Banned from TSA PreCheck Due to Previous Drug Possession

The Cleveland rapper was unable to travel to Australia for nearly a decade after being busted with cocaine years before.

Jaelani Turner-Williams85 days ago
Pete Davidson
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Says He Doesn’t Remember Early Career Because He Was ‘Such a Drug Addict’

The comedian struggled with addictions to ketamine, acid, weed, and pills.

tara mahadevan86 days ago
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Yellow police tape with "POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS" text, in front of a blurred residential area with trees and bushes.
Music

Luci4’s Cause of Death Confirmed as Accidental Overdose

He reportedly passed away from an accidental drug overdose.

Trey Alston88 days ago
A person with curly hair and a blue shirt is sitting in a modern office setting, focused and thoughtful.
Pop Culture

Clavicular’s Publicist Reportedly Quits After Streamer’s Overdose

Mitchell Jackson, Clavicular’s former publicist, specializes in “cancelled” figures.

Jade Gomez92 days ago

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