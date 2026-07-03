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Peewee Longway Says Music Is No Longer His 'First Priority' Ahead of Sentencing
The Atlanta rapper details his plea deal, a 10-year sentencing request, and why he’s shifting focus from music to personal growth and stability.
Spencer Pratt Says Daveigh Chase Died Because ‘Nobody Was Willing To Drag Her to Rehab'
The 35-year-old actress died on June 16 of AIDS and addiction and chronic polysubstance use.
Rosie O'Donnell Says She Tried to Warn Whitney Houston's Inner Circle: 'Somebody Needs to Help Her'
On 'Watch What Happens Live,' Rosie recalls warning Whitney’s inner circle and says money may have kept the singer from getting real help.
'Bad Boys' Star Theresa Randle's Ex Alleges He Found Her Smoking Crack in His Home
Inside the restraining order claims against the former 'Bad Boys' star, from alleged break-ins to a shocking closet confrontation.
Hunter Biden on AI Presidential Flyer: 'I Can’t Stand When People Photoshop a Meth Pipe in My Mouth'
Social media has been enjoying poking fun at Hunter running for the 2028 presidential election.
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown’s Cause of Death Revealed
After years of battling addiction and estrangement, the Alaskan Bush People alum’s death is ruled a suicide. Here’s what the coroner’s report revealed.
Feds Discover 2,000 Foot Mexico-US Smuggling Tunnel With Electricity and Ventilation, Arrest Four
Federal agents say the Tijuana-San Diego tunnel moved more than a ton of cocaine worth $45 million.
'Euphoria' Season 3 Is Show's Swan Song, Sam Levinson and HBO Confirm
The latest episode, now confirmed as the series finale, gave fans a movie-length goodbye.
Soulja Boy Tells Fans He's 'Gotta Kick the Cup' After Lean Relapse: 'I Can't Pour No More'
"Every time I pour up, I get in my feelings," Soulja tells fans.
Kodak Black in Police Custody Over Drug Allegation, But His Lawyer Says the Charge Won’t Hold Up
The 28-year-old rapper was booked into the Orange County Corrections Department for allegedly trafficking MDMA.
Khloé Kardashian Says She Was 'Drugged' at Coachella and Hasn't Returned to the Festival Ever Since
On the latest episode of her podcast, Khloé revealed why she hasn't been to Coachella in over a decade.
Peewee Longway Pleads Guilty to Drug and Gun Charges in Federal Case
He agreed to a recommended sentence of between 10 and 14 years, though the final disposition will be up to a judge.
Clavicular Sued by Teenage Influencer Over Alleged Battery and Fraud
Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza claims the controversial streamer promised to promote her career in 2025.
MGK Says He's Banned from TSA PreCheck Due to Previous Drug Possession
The Cleveland rapper was unable to travel to Australia for nearly a decade after being busted with cocaine years before.
Pete Davidson Says He Doesn’t Remember Early Career Because He Was ‘Such a Drug Addict’
The comedian struggled with addictions to ketamine, acid, weed, and pills.
Luci4’s Cause of Death Confirmed as Accidental Overdose
He reportedly passed away from an accidental drug overdose.
Eminem Celebrates 18 Years of Sobriety, Gets Congratulated by Big Sean and Questlove
Em survived a near-fatal overdose back in 2007.
Clavicular’s Publicist Reportedly Quits After Streamer’s Overdose
Mitchell Jackson, Clavicular’s former publicist, specializes in “cancelled” figures.