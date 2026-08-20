Milwaukee Rappers Ym LilShiesty and Funny $Money Killed in Studio Shooting

Rappers Ym LilShiesty and Funny $Money are dead after being shot inside a Milwaukee music studio.

The deadly shooting happened Monday (August 17) inside a commercial building, according to ABC affiliate WISN. The bodies of both men were found with gunshot wounds around 3:40 P.M. and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Quentin E. Williams, who performed as Funny $Money, and 21-year-old Dequaiseon D. Evans, also known as Ym LilShiesty.

A 28-year-old suspect was later arrested in connection with the shooting, and police (via FOX6) reported that criminal charges had been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Family members of LilShiesty told the news station they did not know the circumstances of the shooting and did not recognize the suspect who was taken into custody.

"He was a rapper and he was very family oriented. He's got three kids that he loved dearly," Jaquaisa Evans, Shiesty’s twin sister told FOX6.

Another family member of Shiesty's, Shantia Jones, also told FOX6 that their family has previously lost other family members to gun violence. "In our family, the last couple of years, it's been a repeated cycle. Our younger generation is passing on," she said.

Funny $Money's sister Quita spoke on her brother's character. "My brother was a funny person; he's a rapper," she told WISN. "This situation, I don't even know what happened."

The rapper's nephew TJ added: "The last thing I said to my uncle was, 'I love you and be safe.' He said, 'I'm always safe.' That was it."