Meek Mill Flips Drake's Timestamp Series for '5AM in Philly'

Meek Mill took a page out of Drake's book and released his own timestamp series song titled "5AM In Philly." Check it out below.

The track, which was unleashed on Friday, has Meek going deep into his psyche to let off rhymes about several topics, such as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, dealing with his friends who are either incarcerated or dead, and more.

"Chopper by the bed, glizzy by the door / How you think I'm supposed to live when only thing I see is war? / Yesterday, was on the 'Gram, I seen a baby on the floor / They said they hit him with a bomb, and that kid ain't with his mom / And I'm used to seein' death 'cause I'm from Philly where niggas die / Where the blacks kill blacks and I can't even tell you why," Meek raps.