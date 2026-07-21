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Read Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Mom’s Heartbreaking Tribute One Year After His Death

On the first anniversary of his drowning in Costa Rica, Pamela Warner shares a raw letter about grief, spiritual growth and the son who was her confidant.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Remembered by Mom One Year After Passing
Photo by Derek White/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • On the first anniversary of Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s death, his mother Pamela shares a raw letter about a year of grief, “emotional destabilization,” and spiritual growth while asking how she can still be here when her son is not.
  • She remembers Warner as more than a son—her confidant, “brother,” and partner in building his career over 40 years—and says the loss has shown her both the cruelty and the deep love people are capable of.
  • Pamela reiterates that Warner accidentally drowned in a Costa Rica undertow at 54, not while saving his daughter, and closes by urging people to tell loved ones they are “loved and treasured” because “we all have an expiration date.”

One year after Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death, his mother is opening up about the grief that still follows her every day.

In a deeply personal letter shared on Monday, July 20, on the Malcolm-Jamal Warner Living Legacy Instagram account, Pamela Warner reflected on the first anniversary of losing her son, describing a year defined by heartbreak, healing, and hard-earned perspective.

"Today has come so very quickly," she wrote. "It is amazing how a year of pain, hurt, loss, emotional destabilization, and most importantly growth, has come and sits here before me."

Marking both July 20, 2025—the day Warner died—and July 20, 2026, Pamela returned to the question that continues to haunt her: "How can I be here and my child is not?"

Pamela said the past year has forced her to confront what she called "the unimaginable"—a parent outliving a child. Still, she said the experience strengthened her belief that even life's most painful moments carry purpose.

"I am a firm believer that everything has a purpose and a reason," she wrote. "We are spiritual beings having a human experience."

She added that the journey revealed both "how cruel, evil and greedy a human can be" and "the depth of love, care, concern and support that humans are capable of."

Her tribute also offered a glimpse into the relationship she shared with the actor long before audiences knew him as Theodore Huxtable. Pamela described Warner as "a heart of gold" whose insight into people made him her confidant as much as her son.

"He was not just my son, but my go to person, my confidant, my brother," she wrote.

For more than 40 years, the pair also worked side by side building his career. "He was the star, the face of Mal Jam Inc. I was the support system that allowed him to soar."

Warner died at 54 after accidentally drowning while vacationing with his family in Costa Rica in July 2025. In the months that followed, Pamela corrected reports that he died while trying to save his daughter, explaining during an appearance on Good Morning America that her granddaughter was safely on shore.

Instead, she said Warner was caught in a dangerous undertow alongside another swimmer, who managed to escape because he knew how to navigate the current. Authorities later ruled the death accidental.

The anniversary comes after a year of tributes celebrating Warner's life and career, including FOX's release of his final television performance in Murder in a Small Town. Remembering the actor, showrunner Ian Weir said Warner's portrayal "glows with integrity" and that he "found levels that I hadn't imagined."

Pamela ended her message with gratitude—and a reminder shaped by loss. "We all have an expiration date," she wrote. "Don't leave or let your loved one leave without them knowing that they are loved and treasured."

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