Mahershala Ali Says Beatmaking, Not Rapping, Is Where He Feels at Home Now

Mahershala Ali isn't planning a full-fledged return to rapping, but he's found another way to stay connected to hip-hop.

During a recent conversation with Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg, the two-time Oscar winner revealed that he's been focusing more of his musical energy on producing and making beats.

“I produce now [...] we looking to do some stuff where I'm, like, basically, like, you know, doing some beats,” Ali said.

When Rosenberg asked whether producing interests him more than getting back on the mic, Ali didn't hesitate.

“Yeah,” he responded. “I feel more connected to producing and beat making.”