Robbie Ettelson Portrait

Robbie Ettelson

Joined July 2014 | 15 posts
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Kanye West in a recording studio, sitting by a large mixing console with digital musical notes floating above.

The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked

Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.

Robbie Ettelson37 days ago
Why Film Directors Need To Ignore The Fans

Why Film Directors Need To Ignore The Fans

Film studios are paying more attention to hardcore fans than ever before – but does anyone actually like the final result?

Robbie Ettelson3692 days ago

Changing of the Guard: An Oral History of Nuffsaid's Rock Da City Compilation

Looking back to 1998, when Nuffsaid's Rock Da City compilation took Australian hip hop to a new level.

Robbie Ettelson3978 days ago

Why is Australian Film and TV Fascinated with Prison?

A look through a century of Australian cinema's fascination with incarceration

Robbie Ettelson3984 days ago

14 Times International Rappers Referenced Australia

Get ready for a bunch of kangaroo references

Robbie Ettelson3986 days ago
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20 American Guest Spots On Australian Rap Songs

20 American Guest Spots On Australian Rap Songs

A look back at 20 of the best cross-continental collabs from Australian hip-hop artists

Robbie Ettelson3999 days ago

Why Country Road Crew Wear is Australia's Polo

Investigating the history of Australia's Country Road label

Robbie Ettelson4008 days ago
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The 25 Most Violent Rap Songs of All Time

Body counts included.

Robbie Ettelson4874 days ago
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15 Horrible Songs on Classic Rap Albums

When something is so close to perfect, any flaws can be a real show-stopper.

Robbie Ettelson4887 days ago
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The 15 Best Years in Def Jam History

We rank the yearly output of hip-hop's most iconic record label.

Robbie Ettelson4943 days ago
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Interview: MC Shan Talks Juice Crew Legends, Little Known Beefs, and His Fallout With Marley Marl

Find out why the hip-hop pioneer wasn't on "The Symphony," and much more.

Robbie Ettelson4996 days ago
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The 50 Greatest Sophomore Albums in Hip-Hop History

The second LP an artist releases determines the trajectory of their career, and it when it comes to rap, these are the very best.

Robbie Ettelson4999 days ago
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The 50 Best Guest Verses of All Time

The greatest featured appearances in hip-hop history.

Robbie Ettelson5001 days ago
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The 23 Best Rappers Who Started As Producers

Dr. Dre's reign to Pharrell's breakout as an MC, we've considered it all. Read on for our rankings of the very best producers-turned-rappers.

Robbie Ettelson5096 days ago
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Unkut.com Presents: The 50 Greatest Queensbridge Rap Songs

From MC Shan to Mobb Deep, we're counting down the best musical moments from the world's most famous housing projects.

Robbie Ettelson5832 days ago
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