Robbie Ettelson
Latest Stories
The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked
Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.
Why Film Directors Need To Ignore The Fans
Film studios are paying more attention to hardcore fans than ever before – but does anyone actually like the final result?
Changing of the Guard: An Oral History of Nuffsaid's Rock Da City Compilation
Looking back to 1998, when Nuffsaid's Rock Da City compilation took Australian hip hop to a new level.
Why is Australian Film and TV Fascinated with Prison?
A look through a century of Australian cinema's fascination with incarceration
14 Times International Rappers Referenced Australia
Get ready for a bunch of kangaroo references
20 American Guest Spots On Australian Rap Songs
A look back at 20 of the best cross-continental collabs from Australian hip-hop artists
Why Country Road Crew Wear is Australia's Polo
Investigating the history of Australia's Country Road label
15 Horrible Songs on Classic Rap Albums
When something is so close to perfect, any flaws can be a real show-stopper.
The 15 Best Years in Def Jam History
We rank the yearly output of hip-hop's most iconic record label.
Interview: MC Shan Talks Juice Crew Legends, Little Known Beefs, and His Fallout With Marley Marl
Find out why the hip-hop pioneer wasn't on "The Symphony," and much more.
The 50 Greatest Sophomore Albums in Hip-Hop History
The second LP an artist releases determines the trajectory of their career, and it when it comes to rap, these are the very best.
The 50 Best Guest Verses of All Time
The greatest featured appearances in hip-hop history.
The 23 Best Rappers Who Started As Producers
Dr. Dre's reign to Pharrell's breakout as an MC, we've considered it all. Read on for our rankings of the very best producers-turned-rappers.
Unkut.com Presents: The 50 Greatest Queensbridge Rap Songs
From MC Shan to Mobb Deep, we're counting down the best musical moments from the world's most famous housing projects.