Music

Lil Yachty Says He’s Still Friends With Karrahbooo After Podcast Argument: ‘I Love Her to Death’

Yachty says the viral clip overshadowed their reconciliation and that "friends fight."

Lil Yachty in a yellow coat with sunglasses, and Karrahbooo with curly hair in a patterned top, posing separately at an event.
(Photo by Laurent Hou / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images), (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Republic Records)

Lil Yachty says the viral clip of him arguing with Karrahbooo doesn't tell the full story of their relationship.

Speaking with TMZ, Yachty revealed he initially pushed against releasing the heated exchange from their two-part podcast because he felt it was "a little heavy." He said the second portion showed them apologizing and reconciling, but the argument overshadowed everything else.

"Now it just looks like we hate each other when she was just at my house this morning and every day after that," Yachty said. "We were cool the day after, but never a beef. If it was a beef, I wouldn't put it out."

Yachty emphasized that the two remain extremely close despite their disagreement. "I love her. I love her to death," he said, adding that they'll be together at ComplexCon this weekend.

"Friends fight. All friends fight, that's the crazy thing. And people were acting like that, like it doesn't happen," he said.

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