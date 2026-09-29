Lil Yachty Says He’s Still Friends With Karrahbooo After Podcast Argument: ‘I Love Her to Death’

Lil Yachty says the viral clip of him arguing with Karrahbooo doesn't tell the full story of their relationship.

Speaking with TMZ, Yachty revealed he initially pushed against releasing the heated exchange from their two-part podcast because he felt it was "a little heavy." He said the second portion showed them apologizing and reconciling, but the argument overshadowed everything else.

"Now it just looks like we hate each other when she was just at my house this morning and every day after that," Yachty said. "We were cool the day after, but never a beef. If it was a beef, I wouldn't put it out."