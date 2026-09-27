Kurupt Credits Left Eye With Giving Him the Idea to Declare Bankruptcy to Get Out of Death Row Deal

Kurupt says Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes gave him the idea that helped him find a way out of his Death Row Records contract.

In a recent interview with Cam Capone News, Kurupt recalled learning from the late TLC member that filing for bankruptcy could eliminate his recording agreement and other financial obligations.

"So it's like I learned that from Lisa," Kurupt said. "You want to get off, you got, you know, go bankrupt 'cause you this real. You ain't got the money. You ain't got the money for your debts."

What caught Kurupt's attention was learning that bankruptcy could also impact his record deal.

"And even eliminates your contract with your record company. I was like, for real?" he recalled.