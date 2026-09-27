Music

Kurupt Credits Left Eye With Giving Him the Idea to Declare Bankruptcy to Get Out of Death Row Deal

Kurupt credits the late TLC star with showing him a potential way out of his Death Row deal.

Kurupt in glasses and a suit with a microphone. Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in a textured outfit and hat.
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET), (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Kurupt says Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes taught him that filing for bankruptcy could void his Death Row Records contract, inspiring his plan to leave the label.
  • The rapper recalled thinking, “I’m going to go bankrupt,” so he could either renegotiate with Death Row or sign somewhere new.
  • After stints with the original Death Row and its Tha Row era, Kurupt has returned under Snoop Dogg and released the Battlecat-produced Tales From the Hood.

Kurupt says Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes gave him the idea that helped him find a way out of his Death Row Records contract.

In a recent interview with Cam Capone News, Kurupt recalled learning from the late TLC member that filing for bankruptcy could eliminate his recording agreement and other financial obligations.

"So it's like I learned that from Lisa," Kurupt said. "You want to get off, you got, you know, go bankrupt 'cause you this real. You ain't got the money. You ain't got the money for your debts."

What caught Kurupt's attention was learning that bankruptcy could also impact his record deal.

"And even eliminates your contract with your record company. I was like, for real?" he recalled.

Kurupt, who was seeking a way out of his Death Row deal, took this idea.

"I'm going to go bankrupt, and then when I get off of Death Row, I can either talk back with them, or I can go get something new," he said. "All that came from when I learned about the bankruptcy from Lisa. Yeah, buddy. Rest in peace, Left Eye."

Kurupt's history with Death Row is unique. He initially joined the label in 1992 and became one-half of Tha Dogg Pound alongside Daz Dillinger. He left during the exodus that followed 2Pac's death, eventually signing with A&M and releasing his solo debut, Kuruption!, in 1998.

Kurupt returned in 2002 during the company's Tha Row era, serving as vice president before leaving again around 2005. More than two decades later, he's back under Snoop Dogg's ownership, giving him the distinction of having been part of all three iterations of the company: the original Death Row, Tha Row, and Snoop's revived Death Row. His three separate stints, 1992-96, 2002-05 and his current return, are reflected in historical label rosters.

That history came full circle with Tales From the Hood, his Battlecat-produced project released July 31, marking another chapter in Kurupt's decades-long relationship with the label.

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