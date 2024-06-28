Kodak Black Reveals Just How Severe His Percocet Addiction Was: 'I Was Chewing 100 Percs a Day'

Kodak Black has given some insight into how bad his addiction to Percocet was and how he's ashamed of rapping about the drug on one of his hit songs.
During a show in Los Angeles on Thursday, Yak took some time out of his set to let fans know about his Percocet addiction while giving them advice. According to Black, he was deep into his addiction to the point that he glorified using a fake version of the drug on his hit song "Super Gremlin," even though he knew it wasn't the right thing to say.
"It's sad though, bruh, because it's like that shit—the bar came to mind so quick. I'm like, 'Damn, I don't wanna say this shit, but I know this bitch gon' go in.' But we ain't gon' play like that, bruh," said Kodak. "When I was at my stage, chewing on them Percs, I ain't gonna say I popped them bitches."
He added, "But when I was at my stage, I was chewing like – bruh, I swear to God and my n***as will vouch – I was chewing 100 Percs a day, man. Average like 40. Average! If I was fucking with them fake shits, bruh, I'd have been dead. Bruh, I say that, I'm explaining myself now. I don't want y'all to hear that and take that and feel like it's okay to do that shit, ya feel me?"
Rappers struggling with addiction is nothing new. In 2022, Eminem opened up about struggling with drugs in an essay for XXL, where he explained his addiction started after his career took off, and it got bad when he was mixing Vicodin, Valium, and alcohol. It got even worse when his longtime friend and D-12 member Proof was murdered.
"I just kept taking more pills. I literally couldn't walk for two days when that happened and eventually my drug use f—in' skyrocketed," he said. "I had f—in' 10 drug dealers at one time that I'm getting my s— from. Seventy-five to 80 Valiums a night, which is a lot. I don't know how the f—I'm still here. I was numbing myself."