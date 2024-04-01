Kodak Black’s Lawyer Disputes Claims From Limo Company Suing for $618,000

Kodak Black and his lawyer are disputing the claims of a travel company that recently sued the When I Was Dead artist for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The New York Daily News first reported on the lawsuit, which sees Kodak being sued for $618,070.11 by I&D Concierge for allegedly "fraudulently claiming either that the services were not received or were canceled in accordance with" company policy. I&D alleges that such claims are inaccurate, further alleging that Kodak disputed American Express charges related to their services late last year, resulting in the amount at the center of the suit.

The company says Kodak enlisted them for transportation-related services starting in 2018 and continued to do so until as recently as January this year. However, Kodak's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, has alleged that I&D "took full advantage of" his client.

Per Cohen, who recently spoke with TMZ regarding the limo-related allegations, I&D "capitalized on the situation" when Kodak was going through a difficult period in his life. Cohen provided alleged examples of this in action, noting times when he says Kodak would call for a car before realizing he needed to be elsewhere. In these situations, Cohen said, Kodak would call an Uber without canceling the I&D order, leading to a driver allegedly waiting at Kodak’s house for as long as 16 hours.

Put another way, Cohen seems to be arguing that the company was knowingly running up the tab. It's also alleged that Kodak found the driver sleeping outside his home.

Complex has reached out to Cohen’s office, as well as to I&D Concierge, for comment. This story may be updated.

Kodak, meanwhile, is currently fresh off the release of his new track "Non Believer." Hear it below. In February, he was reported to have welcomed a new baby boy, Prince Kapri, with Maranda Johnson.