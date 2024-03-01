It’s been an eventful month for Kodak Black.
Just days after he was released from a Miami jail, the South Florida rapper welcomed a baby boy with his longtime girlfriend Maranda Johnson. The Miami-based realtor announced the happy news via X (formerly Twitter), confirming their baby arrived on Feb. 27.
“2/27 a prince was born,” Johnson wrote.
Kodak, legal name Bill K. Kapri, was not only present for the birth but also helmed the delivery, Maranda says.
“Our midwife really let Bill deliver our son himself.” she wrote in another post.
The baby boy marks Kodak’s second child with Maranda and his fourth overall. In addition to sharing a 2-year-old daughter, Queen Yurih, with Maranda, the rapper also has a daughter named Izzabella with Daijanae Ward, and a son named King Khalid Octave with Jammiah Broomfield. The latter two were born in 2022 and 2016, respectively.
Kodak was arrested in early December on charges of probation violation, cocaine possession, tampering with physical evidence, and improperly stopping or parking a vehicle. His attorney Bradford Cohen denied the drug allegations and said lab tests confirmed the substance in question was not cocaine as law enforcement concluded.
“As stated when this new case first was filed. This was not cocaine and the officer was lying about his observations,” Cohen said via Instagram. “We finally got the lab report...its oxycodone that Kodak had a prescription for and not an illegal substance. Knowing that the officer substantially misrepresented his observations, the Broward State Atty Office still filed the charged. Unbelievable and it will not be tolerated. This level of abuse of power by the arresting officer is disgusting. We will be seeking a new bond hearing and addressing these unethical practices by the police department.”
Roughly two weeks after the drug charges were dismissed, U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez granted Yak “time served with no supervised release to follow.” He was freed on Feb. 21. Kodak is still facing prosecution in a 2022 drug trafficking case in Broward County.