Kodak was arrested in early December on charges of probation violation, cocaine possession, tampering with physical evidence, and improperly stopping or parking a vehicle. His attorney Bradford Cohen denied the drug allegations and said lab tests confirmed the substance in question was not cocaine as law enforcement concluded.

“As stated when this new case first was filed. This was not cocaine and the officer was lying about his observations,” Cohen said via Instagram. “We finally got the lab report...its oxycodone that Kodak had a prescription for and not an illegal substance. Knowing that the officer substantially misrepresented his observations, the Broward State Atty Office still filed the charged. Unbelievable and it will not be tolerated. This level of abuse of power by the arresting officer is disgusting. We will be seeking a new bond hearing and addressing these unethical practices by the police department.”

Roughly two weeks after the drug charges were dismissed, U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez granted Yak “time served with no supervised release to follow.” He was freed on Feb. 21. Kodak is still facing prosecution in a 2022 drug trafficking case in Broward County.