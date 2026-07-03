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Fantano's review of Halsey's 2024 album, 'The Great Impersonator,' has resurfaced.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
Paris Jackson’s ‘Swarm’ Character Says She’s Black, Compares Herself to Halsey and People Have Thoughts
Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ new series 'Swarm' just debuted on Prime Video, and Paris Jackson’s satirical role has already got people talking.Joe Price
Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.Eric Skelton
Ahead of the release of her fourth studio album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power,' Halsey announced that she has given birth to her first child.Joe Price