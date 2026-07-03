Halsey

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Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&amp;B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.
Eric Skelton

Latest Stories

Halsey Reveals the Debilitating Reality of Living with Lupus
Pop Culture

Halsey Reveals 8-Year Lupus Misdiagnosis: 'I Told You Guys'

As her fame exploded, the pop star was secretly enduring years of misdiagnosed pain, chemo treatments, and a shocking late-stage lupus discovery.

Bernadette Giacomazzo47 days ago
A vinyl record set featuring an album cover with a woman in blue tones, alongside three colorful, splattered vinyl discs.
Music

Halsey "Badlands" Decade Edition Anthology Vinyl: How to Buy

The triple vinyl anthology celebrating 10 years of Halsey's debut album is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff188 days ago
Halsey in a deep V-neck sequin dress and Kendrick Lamar in a suit with a white headscarf.
Music

Halsey Raps Kendrick Lamar’s “Swimming Pools” Verse in New Clip That Has Fans Wanting More

Halsey’s surprise Kendrick Lamar rap moment sparked fan reactions and calls for a full version.

Mark Elibert240 days ago
Halsey Sexually Assaulted Onstage in Washington, D.C.
Music

Halsey Groped On Stage By Fan Slipping Hand Under Her Skirt at D.C. Concert

Fans are outraged after a video surfaced of Halsey being groped onstage during her D.C. concert.

Bernadette Giacomazzo249 days ago
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Halsey performs at Pandora Discovery Den during SXSW on March 18, 2015 in Austin, United States
Music

Halsey Announces These 'Badlands' Favorites Are Finally Getting Videos 10 Years Later

The songs went viral on Tumblr in the early stages of Halsey's career.

Alex Gonzalez336 days ago
A screenshot from the video for Halsey's song "Safeword."
Music

Halsey Shares the Kinky Video for New Song "Safeword"

Halsey is going for a different aesthetic with their pop punk-influenced new single.

Joe Price504 days ago
Halsey wears a light blue blazer and green plaid tie with red pixie haircut and blue eyeshadow on a red carpet.
Music

Halsey Faces Backlash After Calling Out Music Critic for Negative Review

Pitchfork rated Halsey's new album "The Great Impersonator" a 4.8 out of 10.

tara mahadevan624 days ago
sean halsey and balvin pictured
Music

Big Sean, Halsey, and J Balvin Tapped for New Season of 'Amazon Music Live'

For Sean's set, fans can expect him to be accompanied by North Carolina's Blue and Gold Marching Machine and the Fellowship Gospel Choir.

Trace William Cowen646 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Halsey and boyfriend Avan Jogia seen out for dinner at Carbone restaurant on September 06, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Halsey Celebrates Engagement With Avan Jogia: 'I'm With My Best Friend'

The pop artist confirmed their engagement to Jogia, a Canadian actor and singer, during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jaelani Turner-Williams673 days ago
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Halsey poses on the red carpet in a shimmering gold top with her curly hair styled loosely. Tattoos on her arms are visible
Music

Halsey Calls Out Meanness of Fans: 'I Regret Coming Back'

Halsey, whose new song "Lucky" arrived last week, is expressing regret over returning to "a space that is completely devoid of any kindness."

Trace William Cowen715 days ago
Halsey stands in front of a backdrop with "Genesis" and "L'Oreal Paris" logos, wearing an ornate, floral-patterned dress with intricate embroidered details and accessories
Music

Halsey Discloses Private Health Battle, Releases New Song Ahead of Upcoming Album: ‘I’m Lucky to Be Alive'

Halsey donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Lupus Research Alliance.

tara mahadevan772 days ago
Calvin Harris ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ album
Music

Calvin Harris Shares 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' Album f/ Lil Durk, Young Thug, Pusha T, Jorja Smith, and More

Calvin Harris has dropped off his stacked new album 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2,' boasting features from Normani, Lil Durk, Pharrell, Swae Lee, and many more.

Abel Shifferaw1442 days ago
stay with me calvin harris music video
Music

Calvin Harris Links With Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, and Halsey in Video for New Single "Stay With Me"

Calvin Harris has tapped Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, and Halsey for his latest single. The song will appear on Harris' new album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2.'

Abel Shifferaw1463 days ago
Rage Against the Machine
Music

Rage Against the Machine, Denzel Curry, Halsey, Freddie Gibbs to Play Festival D’été de Québec 2022

Québec City's Festival D’été de Québec announces its 2022 lineup featuring performances by Halsey, Alanis Morissette, Maroon 5, Denzel Curry, and more.

Bianca Thompson1480 days ago
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Halsey "So Good" single
Music

Halsey Shares New Track "So Good"

"So Good" comes after Halsey accused Capital Records of refusing to release the track and its video unless they could "fake a viral moment on TikTok.”

Joshua Espinoza1498 days ago

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