French Montana Says "Splash Brothers" Was Meant to Be "Stay Schemin’ Pt. 2"

French Montana is clearing up years of speculation surrounding the unreleased “Splash Brothers” collaboration with Drake and Rick Ross, and according to him, the record was originally meant to be a sequel to their classic “Stay Schemin’.”
Speaking on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, French broke down how the track came together and why the version featuring all three artists never officially saw the light of day.
“There’s a leaked version [with Drake],” French explained. “The ‘Splash Brothers’ record never came out with Drake because the version that we had… had a verse from Rozay. I think Drake was waiting for [a different] verse from Rozay for that record. I think he wanted him to cut another verse. Either he said something on the first verse or something had happened.”
French went on to reveal the song’s original intent.
“It was supposed to be a ‘Stay Schemin’ part two,” he said, referencing the trio’s 2012 hit that became a defining moment in early-2010s rap.
According to French, the record actually began as Drake’s song.
“Drake sent me ‘Splash Brothers’ for his album. It was Drake’s song, and he sent it to me,” he shared. French said Drake asked him to record multiple hooks before selecting his favorite. After Drake finalized his verse, the plan was for Ross to contribute as well.
By the time the three connected in the Bahamas, Ross had recorded a verse, but timing issues ultimately complicated the release. French suggested that because Ross didn’t deliver an updated verse in time, the track’s trajectory shifted.
“Since Ross didn’t do the verse on time, he was like, ‘You want the record?’ I was like, ‘I’ll take it.’ So it was never something like it was mine,” French said.
The conversation also touched on the well-documented tension between Drake and Ross that flared up in 2024. When asked whether the two could reconcile, French sounded optimistic.
“It’ll happen,” he said. “Brothers always fight and make up, man. It’ll happen. Nobody got shot, nobody died, you know?”
French also recently reassured fans that his relationship with Drake remains solid, even floating the idea of a future collaboration between the OVO star and his own longtime associate Max B.