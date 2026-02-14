French Montana Says "Splash Brothers" Was Meant to Be "Stay Schemin’ Pt. 2"

French Montana is clearing up years of speculation surrounding the unreleased “Splash Brothers” collaboration with Drake and Rick Ross, and according to him, the record was originally meant to be a sequel to their classic “Stay Schemin’.”

Speaking on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, French broke down how the track came together and why the version featuring all three artists never officially saw the light of day.

“There’s a leaked version [with Drake],” French explained. “The ‘Splash Brothers’ record never came out with Drake because the version that we had… had a verse from Rozay. I think Drake was waiting for [a different] verse from Rozay for that record. I think he wanted him to cut another verse. Either he said something on the first verse or something had happened.”

French went on to reveal the song’s original intent.

“It was supposed to be a ‘Stay Schemin’ part two,” he said, referencing the trio’s 2012 hit that became a defining moment in early-2010s rap.