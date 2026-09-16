Drake Spent $150,000 on Iron Man Suits for 'FOMO' Short Film, and His Accountant Wants to Know Why

The film also showcased a multimillion-dollar Richard Mille watch, a Cartier necklace with a 37-carat aquamarine, and a Jaguar XJ220 before Drake teased a 2027 world tour.

The rappers wore the superhero armor in the video for “I’m Spent,” their Habibti collaboration filmed at Toronto’s Canadian National Exhibition fair.

Drake's accountant had some questions about a particularly expensive line item on the rapper's recent spending. During Drake's Fear of Missing Out livestream and short film, which premiered Tuesday night, the Toronto rapper played an audio message from his accountant questioning why he had recently spent $150,000 on two suits. "Aubrey, long time no speak, it's your accountant here, hope all is well," the message began. "Wanted to just bring up some of the recent expenditures. Says that you spent $150,000 on two suits. Just wondering if you had some wedding to go to or..."

As it turns out, these weren't the kind of suits Drake would wear to a wedding. The film immediately revealed that the $150,000 purchase was for custom Iron Man and War Machine costumes worn by Drake and Florida rapper Loe Shimmy in the video for "I'm Spent," their collaboration from Drake's Habibti album. Drake takes on the Iron Man role in the familiar red-and-gold armor, while Loe Shimmy suits up as War Machine in silver. Fans actually got an early glimpse at the elaborate costumes weeks before the FOMO premiere. Drake was spotted at Toronto’s CNE, filming a video in the Iron Man suit with another person in War Machine armor. The $150,000 suits weren't the only pricey items featured in the video. Drake also showed off a Richard Mille RM 19-02 Tourbillon Fleur, a rare watch limited to 30 pieces and valued in the millions. Other luxury items featured included a Cartier necklace centered around a 37-carat aquamarine and a Jaguar XJ220.

Habibti was one of three albums Drake simultaneously released in May alongside Iceman and Maid of Honour. Drake also used the Fear of Missing Out broadcast to look ahead, teasing plans for a world tour in 2027.